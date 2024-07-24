"Our product strategy is set to enable us to deliver more than 80 per cent of our vehicles fully electric by 2030, based on customer demand and the development of electromobility."

With these words, Porsche explained its business plan and how it could be revised in light of the results. "The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought it would five years ago," adds the German manufacturer, joining other manufacturers who have recently described the plans on electrics presented in the past as 'ambitious'.

Dual strategy

Sales of electric Porsches are going at different rates in the main markets: good numbers in China, low in Europe and uneven in the United States. This is a factor that has therefore led the marque to opt for greater product flexibility. So as to meet market demands.

This means that even if the forthcoming electric models are not cancelled from the programme, their combustion alternatives could have a longer life than planned. No turnaround as far as the Macan is concerned though, which is available as an electric-only version in Europe, nor for the next generation of the 718 family. The next Boxster and Cayman will not have combustion engines, but the current ones are still available in the UK.

Porsche Macan 4S Porsche Cayenne GTS

It is a different story with the Cayenne: the new generation, expected in 2025, will be electric but will not retire the combustion version updated just over a year ago. The same goes for the Panamera: the saloon could become Porsche's electric flagship, taking over from the Taycan, but there will still be petrol engines under the bonnet, probably exclusively electrified with plug-in modules.

The Porsche 911, on the other hand, could bring the new hybrid powertrain to the rest of the range with the arrival of the new generation, but to see it in an exclusively electric guise, we will have to wait many more years.

Electric Porsche Boxster, our rendering Porsche K1, our render

Finally, the big 7-seater SUV, known for now as the K1, should arrive in 2027 with the Chinese market in its sights, and power it seems to be of up to 1,000 PS. No mock-ups have yet been seen, but its production does not seem to have been questioned.