Hampson Auctions is set to offer car enthusiasts a great lineup of cars at its flagship Oulton Park Gold Cup sale on 28 July. The prestigious event at the Oulton Park circuit promises a captivating selection of classic automobiles, featuring everything from neglected treasures to meticulously restored gems.

Among the highlights are two extraordinary barn finds: a 1970 Jaguar E-type 4.2-litre 2+2 and a 1975 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. The Jaguar, tucked away since 1986, was a 21st birthday gift for the late husband of the current vendor. After a theft attempt outside Woolworths, the car was stashed in a barn, where it remained untouched for nearly 40 years. The Rolls-Royce, in turn, joined the Jaguar in the barn shortly after. Both vehicles require complete restorations and are offered with no reserve.

The auction also boasts an impeccably restored 1956 Bristol Drophead Coupe and a rare right-hand-drive 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB 'Vetroresina'. This Ferrari, one of only 154 right-hand-drive models, is estimated to fetch between £90,000 and £110,000. Additionally, a pristine 1991 Ferrari Testarossa, estimated at £80,000 to £100,000, and a lovingly maintained 1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, offered with no reserve, add to the event's allure.

A standout of the collection is the stunning 1978 Maserati Merak SS. Originally sold to an American buyer, this car enjoyed life in New York before being displayed in a museum from 2001 to 2017. Now in the UK, this left-hand-drive classic boasts an exceptionally low mileage of 29,000, though not officially warranted. Its interior is a perfect 1970s time capsule, complete with an original Blaupunkt cassette player and newly fitted black wool carpets, which cost a four-figure sum. The Maserati is estimated at £55,000 to £65,000.

