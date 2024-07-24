Skoda is launching a more affordable version of its popular Enyaq electric SUV with the release of two new entry-level models in the range. The Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition, priced from just £36,970, promise to make eco-friendly driving more accessible than ever for families. Orders for these models opened on 11 July 2024.

Under the bonnet, the new Enyaq 50 models boast a 55 kWh battery pack (52 kWh net) offering ranges of up to 234 miles for the Enyaq 50 and 232 miles for the Enyaq 50 Edition on the WLTP cycle. With a rear-mounted electric motor generating 170 PS and 310 Nm of torque, these models can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 9.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 99 mph.

Gallery: Škoda Enyaq 50

6 Photos Skoda

Charging these SUVs on a DC fast charger is possible with speeds of up to 145 kW and 11 kW on an AC connection. A rapid DC charge to 80 per cent takes approximately 25 minutes, while a full charge on an 11 kW AC connection is achieved in around five hours and 30 minutes. As standard, both models come with an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty.

The introduction of the Enyaq 50 models replaces the outgoing Enyaq 60 models, slashing the entry price by £2,000. Despite the lower cost, these models come generously equipped with 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, a Loft interior Design Selection, and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

For those seeking a bit more luxury, the Enyaq 50 Edition adds full LED Matrix beam headlights, full LED rear lights, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, and an array of advanced safety features including Crew Protect Assist and tri-zone climate control. Adaptive cruise control and cooled wireless charging (15W) are also standard in the Edition model.

Škoda's revised Enyaq lineup now starts at £36,970 for the Enyaq 50 and £38,585 for the Enyaq 50 Edition. The range continues with the Enyaq 85 Edition, Enyaq 85x Sportline Plus, Enyaq 85 L&K, and the top-tier Enyaq vRS, all featuring a larger 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery pack.