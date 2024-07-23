If you have ordered a Bugatti Bolide, know that you won't have to wait much longer before you can get your hands on your hypercar.

Indeed, in a new video posted on its official Instagram page, Bugatti lets it be known that track testing of the first production examples of its most extreme creature ever has begun.

No compromises

The French manufacturer has spared no effort to make the final adjustments to the set-up of the Bolide, putting the hypercar through its paces even in rainy conditions and wet asphalt. Therefore, nothing has been left to chance with customers who will find themselves in the hands of a real €4 million (approx. £3.5 million) beast to be used exclusively between the kerbs.

Built on a carbon-fibre monocoque developed in collaboration with Dallara and designed to FIA LMH and LMDh class specifications, the Bolide relies on an 8.0-litre W16 producing 1,850 PS (if you fill up with 110 octane petrol, while if you use 95 octane you have to 'make do' with 1,600 PS.

The total is 250 PS more than that developed by a Chiron, and you have to bear in mind that the W16 has to move a body of just 1,240 kg, which is 550 kg less than the model from which it is derived.

40 lucky people around the world

The top speed of 236 mph is not an absolute record but still impressive. What really counts in the Bugatti, however, is the driving experience, which is comparable to that of the highest-performance racing cars on the planet.

In the corners, the Bolide can achieve 2.5 Gs, while on the straight the downforce generated by the numerous aerodynamic solutions is capable of gluing the Bugatti, which promises to be a truly exceptional hypercar, to the asphalt. And exclusive, yes, because only 40 of them will be produced.