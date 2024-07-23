Elon Musk imagines a future where there will be robots for everyone. While he waits for his vision to become reality, Tesla's CEO says that there will be robots in all... his factories.

In fact, Musk has said that from next year, all the carmaker's Gigafactories will have humanoid robots engaged in various stages of production. But that's not all. Musk also talked about the timing of the production and sales of his Tesla Bots (or Optimus, if you prefer). Although some of these statements should be taken with a pinch of salt, they do arouse a certain amount of interest.

Presentation and production

According to Elon Musk, the Optimus will be launched by the end of 2024. Exactly what this means is unclear. Will it be presented in a production version or will it go on sale?

Probably the second option. However, according to Musk, Optimus will be produced on a large scale and can be bought by other companies to carry out work similar to that which is used in Tesla's factories as early as 2026.

What does the future hold for Tesla?

Now, accepting that Elon Musk's statements should always be taken with a grain of salt, as in retrospect they often turn out to be optimistic to say the least (in 2019, the CEO gave the Robotaxi as ready for 2020; years later, FSD is still in development), we're increasingly left wondering in which direction Tesla is heading.

The hand joints of a latest-generation Optimus

The carmaker will continue to produce electric cars, but will further diversify its fields of expertise by working on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and all that goes with it. The Robotaxi (expected in October) and Optimus are the first of these.

The aim is to give a boost to a group that is preparing to present its second-quarter results with the lowest margins in five years, due to the slowdown in sales of electric cars worldwide.