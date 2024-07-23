After the presentation on 11 July, production of the Fiat Grande Panda officially began at the Serbian plant at Kragujevac, a town more than 60 miles south of Belgrade. This is a further step in the run-up to commercialisation, expected by the end of 2024 for both the electric version and the mild hybrid.

The first examples to roll off the production lines will be pre-series cars, for various road tests, while - according to the Serbian president, who spoke at the inauguration - the versions ready to arrive in dealerships will be produced in two months' time.

A new beginning

Based on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, the Fiat Grande Panda represents an important step in the company's strategy, an electric car that aims to be competitively priced. The EV will start at €24,900 in Europe, while the hybrid will kick off at less than €19,000.

Fiat Grande Panda

It's important to note that the Grande Panda is a completely new model that will not replace the classic Fiat Panda, which is destined to remain on the market for many more years, and for this reason it was recently updated.

Large family

The Fiat Grande Panda represents the first in a series of models from the company based on the Smart Car platform and forming part of the Panda family, replicating what happened years ago to the Fiat 500, from which models such as the 500L and 500X were born.

Fiat Giga Panda, the teaser Fiat Panda Fastback, the teaser

The first to arrive will be a compact SUV and a fastback, which should be christened Fiat Giga Panda and Fiat Fastback. The former could be based on the dimensions of the new Citroën C3 Aircross with the seven-seater cabin, while the latter - at least from what we saw with the concept and in the teaser video published a few days ago - could be inspired by the Citroën Basalt Vision.

Citroen C3 Aircross Citroen Basalt Vision

For both models, we expect pure electric and mild hybrid versions.