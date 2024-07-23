Hyundai in the United Kingdom has just unveiled the latest iteration of its Ioniq 5 with revamped styling and advanced features. The model comes with improvements across the range, a new trim structure, and new available exterior colours.

The 2024 Ioniq 5 offers buyers two battery pack options – the Long Range with an 84 kWh battery and the Standard Range with a 63 kWh pack, catering to different driving needs. The exterior has been given a fresh look, featuring new 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel designs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and a sleek front LED V-garnish. An extended rear spoiler and a rear wiper improve visibility and aerodynamics. Two new paint colours, Meta Blue Pearl and Ultimate Red, expand the palette to 11 options, ensuring there’s a shade to suit every taste.

On the inside, the Ioniq 5 boasts a slightly revised interior with a sliding centre console, pixel design door armrests, and physical buttons for climate control and heated seats. The dual 12.3-inch audio, visual, and navigation system now comes with a new dark surround to minimise reflections.

The refreshed electric crossover is available in several trims, including the new Advance, and the sporty N Line and N Line S options. The Advance trim starts at £39,900 and includes features such as redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes equipped with heated and tinted rear windows.

Stepping up to the Premium trim, priced at £42,400, offers additional luxuries such as an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0. For those seeking extended range, the long range powertrain is available, delivering 228 PS.

For the ultimate in sporty design, the N Line trim is inspired by the performance Ioniq 5 N. Priced at £47,400, it features 20-inch N design alloy wheels, auto flush door handles, and privacy glass. The interior sports N Line embossing on the seats and deluxe door scuff plates. Full pricing details can be found in the table below.

Model Recommended OTR Advance Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £39,900 Advance Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £43,400 Premium Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £42,400 Premium Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £45,900 N Line Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £47,400 N Line Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £50,900 Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £49,400 Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £52,900 N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £52,400 N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £55,900