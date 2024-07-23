Next month, car enthusiasts in the United Kingdom are in for a treat as a trio of ultra-rare pre-production cars from the 1950s and 1960s will be showcased at the prestigious Salon Privé Concours at Blenheim Palace. These automotive gems, which first dazzled audiences at the Geneva International Motor Show, include the 1951 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A, the 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder, and the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Coupé. The event, slated for 28-29 August, 2024, promises to be a historic occasion for classic car aficionados.

1951 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A

The Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A, chassis #188 010 0004/51, is a masterpiece of engineering and design. Debuting as a prototype at the Paris Motor Show in October 1951, this vehicle is notable for sharing its engine and suspension design with the iconic 300 SL Gullwing. This particular Cabriolet A, the first factory pre-production model, was completed just in time for the Geneva Show in March 1952. With its cross-braced, oval-tube separate chassis and coach-built versatility, this car was designed to impress and set the stage for the official launch of the 300 S range later that year.

1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder

The 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder, chassis #AM101.0727, marks a pivotal moment in Maserati's history. This pre-production car is the seventh Spyder built, showcasing unique design elements like a longer bonnet, different windscreen pillar height, and a non-production front emblem. The 3500 GT Coupé and its open-top Spyder variant represented Maserati’s shift from low-volume production to the more profitable series-production market, making this vehicle a significant piece of the brand’s evolution.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Coupé

The 1961 Jaguar E-Type Coupé, chassis #885005, is legendary for its style, performance, and affordability. This particular model was one of three used by the British manufacturer at the 1961 Geneva Show, and the first to be revealed to the public. It played a dramatic role in the car’s launch, being unveiled to media and VIPs from a giant packing case at Le Gastronomic du Parc des Eaux Vives on 15 March 1961. The E-Type’s debut was marked by high drama and excitement, contributing to its enduring mystique and reputation.