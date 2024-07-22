Stellantis never ceases to amaze with its almost bewildering variety of electric models. And more are always being added, most recently the Fiat Grande Panda, the Lancia Ypsilon, the Alfa Romeo Junior and the Peugeot E-5008. But how many electric cars does the group actually sell in total and which models are the bestsellers? To get an overview, we took a closer look at the German market's registration statistics.

According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, Stellantis sold a total of just under 189,000 cars between January and June 2024, including 11,580 all-electric vehicles (BEVs). This results in a very low electric share of just 6.1 per cent. In the overall market, this rate was 12.5 per cent, which is more than twice as high. Stellantis is therefore by no means a company with particularly high electric car sales. The BMW Group, whose BEV share reached almost 16 per cent, has this distinction.

Best-selling electric cars from Stellantis Sales figure in the 1st half of 2024 Share of BEV sales from Stellantis Fiat 500 Electric 3,638 31% Opel Corsa Electric 2,079 18% Opel Mokka Electric 939 8% Opel Astra Electric 873 8% Peugeot E-208 786 7% Stellantis total 11,580 100%

Let's take a look at the individual brands. As we know, Stellantis has no fewer than 14 brands, but only a few play a quantitative role in Germany. Opel (aka Vauxhall in UK) is by far the best-selling brand in Germany with around 77,000 vehicles sold. But even here, fewer than 4,400 cars had an electric drive. This results in a BEV share of just 5.7 per cent. The Opel Corsa Electric sold best with 2,079 units, followed by the Mokka Electric and the Astra Electric (both around 900 units).

The second-largest Stellantis brand in the first half of the year was Fiat, with around 35,000 vehicles sold. Of these, around 4,000 had an electric drive, i.e. around 11 per cent - this means that the electric share here is still lower than the German average, but twice as high as Opel. The reason for this was the success of the Fiat 500 Electric, the Group's best-selling electric car at with 3,638 units.

Almost every third electric car from Stellantis is a Fiat 500 Electric

Peugeot followed with just under 33,000 vehicles sold, of which just under 1,800 (5.4 per cent) were electric cars. The best-selling model was the E-208 with just under 800 units, meaning that the BEV quota for this model was over 14 per cent.

The BEV share of the fourth-largest Stellantis brand is sad. Citroën sold around 31,000 vehicles in the first half of the year, including only around 800 electric cars. This corresponds to an electric car share of less than 3 per cent. So far, the brand only has one electric model series, the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X. The soon-to-be-launched ë-C3 and its Aircross variant should significantly increase BEV sales.

The other Stellantis brands only have a small market share in Germany. Jeep sold around 6,400 cars, of which the Avenger accounted for a third. The BEV share for this model was a quarter, which equates to 540 units.

DS 3 E-Tense: Only 28 units sold in six months

Abarth appears below Fiat in the registration statistics, Alfa does not yet sell any electric cars, as the Junior is only just starting. The same applies to Lancia with its Ypsilon, which will not be launched on the market until 2025. DS has been selling an electric car, the DS3 E-Tense, for some time, but the sales figures were extremely low at 28 units in the first half of the year. Maserati even only sold 300 cars in six months, including 17 electric cars. For these brands, the question arises as to whether the effort is worthwhile at all, but that is something that Group CEO Carlos Tavares will have to ponder.

The bottom line

In total, Stellantis sold just under 12,000 electric cars in the first half of the year, spread across no fewer than 22 models. A single model (the Fiat 500 Electric) accounts for almost a third of sales, the Opel Corsa Electric for almost another fifth. Many other models, such as the DS3 E-Tense, the Maserati Grecale or the Fiat Ulysse, remain well below 100 units. In other words, the number of electric models on offer in the Group is impressive, but many are only sold in smaller doses.