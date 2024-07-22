With the arrival of summer and the good weather, many drivers are thinking of spending their holidays on board a recreational vehicle, whether new, second-hand or rented, enjoying a few days of relaxation or adventure, whether it be alone, as a couple or with the family, .

That's why today we're taking a look at a camper van that's perfect for enjoying the summer. But also, to travel throughout the year, because if a caravan, camper van or motorhome, is well equipped (as is the case), you can enjoy it all year round.

The camper in question is the work of the Italian company Blucamp, with a Fiat base, which is perfect if you want to travel in company (even in winter, thanks to its heating), either with your family or with a group of friends.

An air-conditioned camper van with Fiat Ducato base

When we talk about Bluecamp, we are talking about a real specialist, whose models we have reviewed before, such as the of the Blucamp Ocean 525 motorhome.

Focusing on the BluCamp Laser 600 Max, it is a camper van with a cheaper price than a motorhome, and also more practical when it comes to moving around.

In addition, it is based on one of the vans most valued and practical when creating this type of conversion, such as the Fiat Ducato, a benchmark for its modularity and adaptability capabilities.

Fiat 140 PS diesel engine for this camper van

In practical terms, this camper can carry four people and sleep 4 people +1, as an option. And all this despite being a camper that is only 6 metres long and not a large motorhome.

In fact, the interior space is quite well thought out, with a living/dining room, a separate area for the bathroom, a kitchen complete with hob and fridge and the space for the bedroom. As for the mechanics, the 2.2 Multijet turbodiesel engine from Fiat, with 140 PS of power, is used.

Finally, it's time to talk about price. If you want to get your hands on it, it is probably best to contact Blucamp or one of its authorised dealers. That said, in some online portals we have found examples just below the €60,000 (approx. £50,000) barrier.

An interesting price, considering that it includes air conditioning, cruise control, heating, electric step, a door with mosquito net, folding beds, panoramic skylight and 89-litre fridge, among other things.

To personalise the camper even more, you can opt for the lift-up roof or the Turin Pack, which includes awning, DAB radio+, sunroof, electrically adjustable rear bed, fifth bed...

Source: Blucamp Caravan