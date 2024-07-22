To speak of the Ibiza is to speak of the light, the sea and the Mediterranean spirit of the famous Spanish island, but also of the values that were transferred to an urban car, aimed at a young, European public, which was launched in 1984.

In fact, the SEAT Ibiza was the model that initiated the process of internationalisation for a brand that in the 1980s was bidding farewell to the period of collaboration with Fiat and preparing to make the leap to the Volkswagen group. SEAT was undoubtedly looking to the future with optimism.

That's why, with the first Ibiza, SEAT turned to first-rate technical partners. The Italian Giorgetto Giugiaro took over the design reins, Karmann worked on the bodywork while Porsche took care of the engines, leaving the now famous "System Porsche" lettering clearly visible on the engine compartment.

SEAT Ibiza, the five generations

Over the course of five generations, the Ibiza, which today shares the limelight in the B-segment with the Arona SUV, has sold more than six million units, manufactured between the Zona Franca plant in Barcelona (first generation) and the Martorell plant (the other four).

This model was the first to bear the CUPRA inscription on its bodywork, to celebrate the Ibiza Kit Car's worldwide triumphs in rallying, it became the first car of the current King of Spain and it even had a convertible version which was never sold. Of course, with the Ibiza, the anecdotes could be enough to write a book.

SEAT Ibiza 1 leaving the Zona Franca factory in Barcelona

SEAT Ibiza 1 (1984-1993)

Born on 27 April 1984, the first-generation Ibiza assembled at Zona Franca was 3.64 metres long and used the Ronda platform. In fact, it began life with a three-door body and did not receive a five-door body until 1986.

Mechanically, it offered engines ranging from 44 to 100 PS, including a 55 PS diesel variant. The most powerful option was the Ibiza SXI, the first sports version in the range, which arrived in 1988.

The Ibiza had its first restyling in 1991, with the arrival of the 'New Style', which received the sporty Sport Line variant with a 110 PS 1.7-litre engine. The Ibiza gained further popularity when it became the official car of the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992, for which the special Ibiza Olympic version was also created.

Units produced: 1,342,001

First-generation SEAT Ibiza, along the coast of Barcelona

The curious steering wheel of the models in the first series 1.5 petrol engine Porsche System

SEAT Ibiza 2 (1993-2002)

The second-generation Ibiza was a real revolution as it was designed under the Volkswagen Group (as was the first Toledo, in 1991). It was also the model responsible for launching the Martorell line and its design. Although Giugiaro was retained, it featured much more aerodynamic and elaborate lines.

Available in three and five-door versions (it was also available with the Córdoba), it offered a wide range of petrol, diesel and turbodiesel engines, with the world premiere for SEAT of the 1.9 TDI 90 PS engine, followed in 1996 by another best-seller, the 1.9 TDI 110 PS.

The sporty side of the model was represented by the Ibiza GTi, initially with the 130 PS 1.8i 16V engine, followed by the Ibiza CUPRA (or Cup Racing), launched in 1996 with a 150 PS 2.0 engine to celebrate the brand's success in competition.In 1996, 1997 and 1998, the Ibiza Kit Car won the FIA 2-litre World Rally Cup.

First and second generation SEAT Ibiza in the Ebro Delta

In 1999, the Ibiza received a major restyling (known as GP99), which many even considered a new generation, due to the radical design change it introduced, both in terms of the bodywork and the interior.

A generation that saw the arrival in 2000 of a new and powerful Ibiza CUPRA, with a 156 PS 1.8 Turbo engine, as well as the exclusive CUPRA R, with a 180 PS 1.8 20V Turbo engine, of which only 200 were produced.

Units produced: 1,522,607

Second-generation SEAT Ibiza GTi 16V

SEAT Ibiza second-generation, interior (with airbag) SEAT Ibiza GTi, 16V engine

SEAT Ibiza 3 (2002-2008)

For the third Ibiza, SEAT relied on the pencil of a benchmark at the time, Walter de Silva, who gave the car a completely new personality, from which the Córdoba, the saloon option, also benefited.

The 'agile chassis' made its debut here, which left its mark on the mechanical part, but also on the FR (or Formula Racing) versions in 2004, while the diesel engines continued to gain weight, the 130 PS 1.9 TDI being the best example of this.

Second and third generation SEAT Ibiza, next to the SEAT Históricos truck.

Nevertheless, at the time, the Ibiza offered a wide choice, with a range comprising 11 engines and five trim levels, and it also benefited from a restyling in 2006, which saw the launch of the fuel-efficient ECOMOTIVE version, powered by an 80 PS 1.4 TDI engine with CO2 emissions of just 99 g/km.

Alongside the emphasis on ecology, the CUPRA versions also gained in importance, thanks to the 180 PS 1.8 20V Turbo engine...and the Ibiza CUPRA TDI! Yes, it had the 1.9 turbo diesel engine, in its 160 PS version. It was a different era...

Units produced: 1,220,641

The third-generation SEAT Ibiza in the Pyrenees

Interior of the third-generation SEAT Ibiza Third-generation SEAT Ibiza, 1.6-litre engine

SEAT Ibiza 4 (2008-2017)

Coinciding with the arrival of complex economic times in European markets, the new Ibiza arrived with a totally innovative design by Luc Donckerwolke, who improved on the 'Arrow Design' language and clearly differentiated between the three-door (SC or SportCoupe) and five-door versions.

The Ibiza ST (successor to the Córdoba Vario and similar to the Skoda Fabia Combi at the time), with its greater practicality and 430-litre boot, was the first family version in the model's history - a fourth generation in which, incidentally, the Córdoba no longer existed.

Fourth and fifth generation of the SEAT Ibiza

A period of progress, which also saw the incorporation of ESP stability control as standard across the range, the award of five Euro NCAP stars and even the premiere of the ACT selective cylinder disconnection system.

In this fourth generation, engines of all types and conditions have been offered, with petrol, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and diesel cycle options, with power ratings ranging from 70 PS to 192 PS for the latest Ibiza CUPRA.

Units produced: 1,481,075

Fourth generation SEAT Ibiza SC

Interior of the fourth-generation SEAT Ibiza Fourth-generation SEAT Ibiza, 1.6-litre engine

SEAT Ibiza 5 (2017-Present)

A model that can be described as mature, the best Ibiza to date came from the pencil of Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, current head of design at Alfa Romeo.

To its credit, it inaugurated the Volkswagen Group's new MQB-A0 platform, which enabled it to offer turbocharged petrol, diesel and CNG (compressed natural gas) engines, all Euro6 and with power ratings ranging from 75 to 150 PS. To its detriment, it lost the ST family variant (which was replaced by the new Arona) and the sporty character of the CUPRA.

Fifth and fourth generation SEAT Ibiza at El Pont de Suert

In keeping with the times, the Ibiza is equipped with a host of driving aids, similar to those found on the Leon and Ateca of the time: automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assistant, cruise control, infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With an initial restyling in 2021, it will be updated again in 2025, like the Arona, to continue its career in Europe, with more efficient engines, details of which have yet to be announced.

Units produced: over 600,000

Fifth-generation SEAT Ibiza, anniversary edition, entering the Martorell factory