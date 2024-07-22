With a staggering 36 million Brits gearing up for summer road trips, the challenge of packing the car boot efficiently looms large. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Brits admit to grappling with the task of fitting all their essentials into the car, highlighting a common travel stress point. Dacia is here to help with a few pieces of advice and more interesting data.

The research reveals that for 1 in 8 (12 per cent) Brits, packing the car is the most stressful part of a weekend getaway. This frustration is not just a solo struggle; it's causing family friction. Under 1 in 5 (19 per cent) of Brits have experienced family arguments over forgotten items, turning the start of a holiday into a heated affair.

To combat these packing woes, more than a fifth (21 per cent) of travellers are considering investing in a roof rack. Popular items to strap onto the roof include mattresses, canoes, and tables, demonstrating the lengths Brits will go to maximise space. Remarkably, packing prowess is a point of pride, with nearly a third (31 per cent) boasting about their boot-packing skills to friends and family.

To ease these packing anxieties, Dacia has teamed up with UK Tetris Champion DanV. Known for his strategic mind in the world of gaming, DanV shares his expert tips to help Brits optimise their car boot space this summer.

Stay organised: Just like Tetris, recognising patterns and categorising items by size and type is crucial. Identify where to place beachwear, snacks, and other essentials to ensure a perfect fit. Keep everything compact: Avoid creating gaps by compressing flexible items like clothes. This maximises luggage space and ensures more items fit neatly. Pack light: overloading can lead to chaos. Focus on essentials like shorts and sandals, leaving behind unnecessary heavy items.

"With the recent Tetris World Championships taking place in California, it was essential for me to bring everything I needed for a week away on the other side of the world," DanV UK Tetris Champion commented. "But it’s slightly different for those cramming all their belongings into the boot of a car for a shorter summer adventure. Using my years of experience playing Tetris, I’ve teamed up with Dacia to provide some top tips on how to successfully pack the boot of your car with minimal stress to get ready for the summer!"