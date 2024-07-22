In a recent study by Independent Advisor Car Insurance, UK towns and cities were ranked based on the availability of free electric vehicle charging points, and Bedford has emerged as the frontrunner. Meanwhile, the charming Bedfordshire market town not only secured a spot in the top five of the overall rankings but also boasts the highest percentage of free EV charging stations in the entire United Kingdom. An impressive 98 per cent of Bedford's EV chargers are free to use, with a generous 14.47 free chargers available per 10,000 residents.

In stark contrast, Liverpool found itself at the bottom of the list. With only 19 per cent of its EV chargers being free, the city provides a mere 1.06 free chargers per 10,000 residents. This puts Liverpool behind major cities like London and Newcastle upon Tyne, which have 21 per cent (2.26 chargers per 10,000) and 23 per cent (2.7 chargers per 10,000) free charging points, respectively.

UK towns and cities with the highest percentage of free EV charging points:

Rank

City/Town

Population

No. of Paid EV Charging Points

No. of Free EV Charging Points

No. of Free EV Chargers Per 10,000 People

% Of Free EV Charging Points

1

Bedford

106,940

3

155

14.47

98%

2

Nottingham

729,977

11

632

8.63

98%

3

Warrington

165,456

3

122

7.40

98%

4

Dudley

199,059

2

81

4.09

98%

5

Aberdeen

196,670

1

59

2.99

98%

6

Milton Keynes

229,941

12

451

19.54

97%

7

Derby

270,468

8

207

7.63

96%

8

Lincoln

114,879

5

91

7.94

95%

9

Dundee

147,710

5

93

6.30

95%

10

Slough

163,777

3

55

3.36

95%

However, the availability of free chargers isn't the only factor to consider when transitioning to an electric vehicle. To assist potential EV buyers, Independent Advisor Car Insurance also compared insurance quotes for the five most popular electric cars registered in the third quarter of 2023, all of which have starting prices below £31,000.

The future of EV charging:

The findings reveal that while the initial cost of popular electric vehicles might be higher than their combustion engine counterparts, the insurance costs are relatively comparable. Nevertheless, it's important to note that at the higher end of the spectrum, EV insurance quotes can surpass those for combustion vehicles by almost £300.

EV vs. combustion engine: which is cheaper to insure?

Electric

Combustion

Model

UK Price Range £

Quote Price

Model

Price Range (£)

Quote Price

Nissan Leaf

From 28,495

967

Mini Cooper

From 22,935

922

Renault Zoe

From 29,995

808

500 Lounge

From 16,790

841

Mg Zs Electric

From 30,495 

1,126

Focus Zetec TDCI

From 29,650

987

Mg 4 Electric

From 26,995

1,227

Astra SRI

From 29,160

807

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

From 30,750

1,275

Corsa SE

From 19,625

796

Source: Car Insurance