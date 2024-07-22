In a recent study by Independent Advisor Car Insurance, UK towns and cities were ranked based on the availability of free electric vehicle charging points, and Bedford has emerged as the frontrunner. Meanwhile, the charming Bedfordshire market town not only secured a spot in the top five of the overall rankings but also boasts the highest percentage of free EV charging stations in the entire United Kingdom. An impressive 98 per cent of Bedford's EV chargers are free to use, with a generous 14.47 free chargers available per 10,000 residents.

In stark contrast, Liverpool found itself at the bottom of the list. With only 19 per cent of its EV chargers being free, the city provides a mere 1.06 free chargers per 10,000 residents. This puts Liverpool behind major cities like London and Newcastle upon Tyne, which have 21 per cent (2.26 chargers per 10,000) and 23 per cent (2.7 chargers per 10,000) free charging points, respectively.

UK towns and cities with the highest percentage of free EV charging points:

Rank City/Town Population No. of Paid EV Charging Points No. of Free EV Charging Points No. of Free EV Chargers Per 10,000 People % Of Free EV Charging Points 1 Bedford 106,940 3 155 14.47 98% 2 Nottingham 729,977 11 632 8.63 98% 3 Warrington 165,456 3 122 7.40 98% 4 Dudley 199,059 2 81 4.09 98% 5 Aberdeen 196,670 1 59 2.99 98% 6 Milton Keynes 229,941 12 451 19.54 97% 7 Derby 270,468 8 207 7.63 96% 8 Lincoln 114,879 5 91 7.94 95% 9 Dundee 147,710 5 93 6.30 95% 10 Slough 163,777 3 55 3.36 95%

However, the availability of free chargers isn't the only factor to consider when transitioning to an electric vehicle. To assist potential EV buyers, Independent Advisor Car Insurance also compared insurance quotes for the five most popular electric cars registered in the third quarter of 2023, all of which have starting prices below £31,000.

The findings reveal that while the initial cost of popular electric vehicles might be higher than their combustion engine counterparts, the insurance costs are relatively comparable. Nevertheless, it's important to note that at the higher end of the spectrum, EV insurance quotes can surpass those for combustion vehicles by almost £300.

EV vs. combustion engine: which is cheaper to insure?