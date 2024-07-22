In a recent study by Independent Advisor Car Insurance, UK towns and cities were ranked based on the availability of free electric vehicle charging points, and Bedford has emerged as the frontrunner. Meanwhile, the charming Bedfordshire market town not only secured a spot in the top five of the overall rankings but also boasts the highest percentage of free EV charging stations in the entire United Kingdom. An impressive 98 per cent of Bedford's EV chargers are free to use, with a generous 14.47 free chargers available per 10,000 residents.
In stark contrast, Liverpool found itself at the bottom of the list. With only 19 per cent of its EV chargers being free, the city provides a mere 1.06 free chargers per 10,000 residents. This puts Liverpool behind major cities like London and Newcastle upon Tyne, which have 21 per cent (2.26 chargers per 10,000) and 23 per cent (2.7 chargers per 10,000) free charging points, respectively.
UK towns and cities with the highest percentage of free EV charging points:
Rank
City/Town
Population
No. of Paid EV Charging Points
No. of Free EV Charging Points
No. of Free EV Chargers Per 10,000 People
% Of Free EV Charging Points
1
Bedford
106,940
3
155
14.47
98%
2
Nottingham
729,977
11
632
8.63
98%
3
Warrington
165,456
3
122
7.40
98%
4
Dudley
199,059
2
81
4.09
98%
5
Aberdeen
196,670
1
59
2.99
98%
6
Milton Keynes
229,941
12
451
19.54
97%
7
Derby
270,468
8
207
7.63
96%
8
Lincoln
114,879
5
91
7.94
95%
9
Dundee
147,710
5
93
6.30
95%
10
Slough
163,777
3
55
3.36
95%
However, the availability of free chargers isn't the only factor to consider when transitioning to an electric vehicle. To assist potential EV buyers, Independent Advisor Car Insurance also compared insurance quotes for the five most popular electric cars registered in the third quarter of 2023, all of which have starting prices below £31,000.
The findings reveal that while the initial cost of popular electric vehicles might be higher than their combustion engine counterparts, the insurance costs are relatively comparable. Nevertheless, it's important to note that at the higher end of the spectrum, EV insurance quotes can surpass those for combustion vehicles by almost £300.
EV vs. combustion engine: which is cheaper to insure?
Electric
Combustion
Model
UK Price Range £
Quote Price
Model
Price Range (£)
Quote Price
Nissan Leaf
From 28,495
967
Mini Cooper
From 22,935
922
Renault Zoe
From 29,995
808
500 Lounge
From 16,790
841
Mg Zs Electric
From 30,495
1,126
Focus Zetec TDCI
From 29,650
987
Mg 4 Electric
From 26,995
1,227
Astra SRI
From 29,160
807
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
From 30,750
1,275
Corsa SE
From 19,625
796
Source: Car Insurance