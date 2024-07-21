Length : 3,820 mm

: 3,820 mm Width : 1,610 mm

: 1,610 mm Height : 1,570 mm

: 1,570 mm Wheelbase : 2,580 mm

: 2,580 mm Luggage compartment: 238-351 litres (min)/1,059 litres (max)

In a market dominated by ever larger models, here is the Hyundai Inster. The electric mini crossover goes against the tide by staking everything on an extra compact body with personal and original shapes.

The reduced overhangs do not make it any less practical than other cars, quite the contrary. Thus, the Korean baby can hold its own against many European rivals.

Hyundai Inster, the dimensions

The real strength of the Hyundai Inster is its compact proportions. Its length of just 3.82 metres makes it quite easy to park even in tight spaces, but it is the width that is the real trump card for the little Hyundai.

Hyundai Inster

A track width of just 1.61 metres makes the Inster very suitable for negotiating the narrowest of city passages. Just for reference, the Grande Panda is a good 14 cm wider.

Hyundai Inster, roominess and luggage compartment

The compact dimensions do not compromise the interior space and roominess of the Hyundai Inster, which makes intelligent use of the available space. In fact, the rear bench seat can comfortably accommodate two adults and can slide back and forth about ten centimetres.

Hyundai Inster, the boot

In this way the legroom of the passengers or the capacity of the boot can be increased. In this regard, it ranges from a minimum of 238 litres with the rear bench seat all the way back (351 litres if pushed all the way forward) to 1,059 litres if the two rear seats are folded down. Moreover, the load compartment is flat.

Hyundai Inster, competitors with similar dimensions

Taking dimensions alone into account, there are numerous rivals to the Inster. If, on the other hand, positioning and the presence of an electric powertrain in the range are also taken into account, the pool of competitors shrinks dramatically.

In fact, the only real 'natural' rivals are the Fiat Grande Panda and the Dacia Spring, while the Renault 5 E-Tech - despite being electric-only - is a little more expensive than the Hyundai. In fact, while the French car starts at over €32,000 (approx. £27,000), the Inster is expected to start at around €25,000 (£21,000).