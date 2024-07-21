In the world of camper vans or light vans, there are many manufacturers with daring proposals, others more conservative, but all with a common denominator: to enjoy your free time on board your vehicle. If we look at the larger options, the German manufacturer Hobby has a long history in the sector.

And although its Maxia Van model is not new, since it was presented back in 2022, the truth is that now it has just presented a new configuration of the living module, offering greater functionality while maintaining all the interior space that the Volkswagen Crafter it is based on is capable of offering. We are talking about the Hobby Maxia Van 680 DT and we are going to tell you all its secrets.

Let's start at the end and that is none other than the price. And it is important to do so because Hobby offers its new motorhome with a significant reduction as it is available at a special price of only €76,361 (approx. £64,350), instead of the usual €92,940 (£78,300), which is great news for all those who are looking for a motorhome of these characteristics.

And with the first clarification, let's move on to more obvious aspects, such as the mechanical base used by the German motorhome. In case you hadn't noticed, it is a Volkswagen Crafter equipped with the 2.0 TDI engine that develops 177 PS and is connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The dimensions are 6.83 metres long, 2.04 metres wide and 2.86 metres high. The wheelbase is 4.49 metres and the interior height is 2.05 metres, which ensures good practicality inside the passenger compartment.

As you can see in the pictures, the interior of the Maxia Van 680 DT has a very rational layout, with the sleeping and living area in the rear, the bathroom and kitchen facing each other in the middle area and a living room in the front with a bench seat and swivel driver and passenger seats.

Other interesting technical data are the capabilities for independent living in the middle of nature, thanks to the clean water tank with a combined capacity of 110 litres, the grey water tank with 90 litres and the gas cylinder with a capacity of 2.8 kilograms.

The kitchen is equipped with a two-burner gas cooker with sink and a compressor refrigerator with a capacity of 90 litres. Thanks to the folding extension of the worktop, an extra space for cooking or a work area with a wrap-around design can be created. The complete bathroom has a separate shower and toilet.

Finally, in addition to the comprehensive standard equipment that Hobby includes in its Maxia Van 680 DT, customers can also add interesting options such as a third bed kit for the cab area, an exterior awning from the specialist Thule and an LTE/WLAN connectivity set with Wi-Fi.