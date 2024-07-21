BMW, MINI, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda will be at the Paris Motor Show 2024. The event, which will be held from 14 to 20 October, already saw the participation of three Renault Group brands (Renault, Dacia and Alpine) and three French Stellantis brands (Citroen, DS and Peugeot) confirmed. Now, thanks to the confirmation of the German manufacturers, the list is getting longer.

Among the automakers confirmed at the moment are also the South Korean brand Kia and the Chinese brand Seres.

A promising comeback

In recent years, the Paris Motor Show, like other similar events, has particularly suffered. In 2020 it was not held because of the Covid pandemic and then, when it returned in 2022 (the Paris Motor Show is historically held every two years alternating with Germany's main car show, the IAA, organised by the VDA), it was held in a reduced format, with only French carmakers and BYD present.

The 2024 edition therefore promises to be interesting and offers a hopeful sign for European events (remember that the important Geneva Motor Show was cancelled). The next IAA will instead be held in Munich in 2025.

Who will be there and who won't

Volkswagen will be at the Paris Motor Show with its light commercial vehicle division and will present the Tayron seven-seater SUV and the ID GTI concept. Audi will unveil the Q6 e-tron and the future A6 e-tron (possibly also the restyling of the e-tron GT).

Among the brands that have told Automotive News Europe that they will not attend the Paris Motor Show are Mercedes, the Volkswagen Group's Cupra and Seat brands, Ford, Hyundai, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki and the Geely brands (Volvo, Polestar and Zeekr).

Toyota and the non-French Stellantis brands (Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia) are among the 'undecided'. Absent for now are the Chinese MG, BYD, Chery and Great Wall.