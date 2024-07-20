With the European elections now over, and the official announcement of duties on imports of electric cars made in China closed, the car industry of the Old Continent is uniting to present a series of requests to the new EU institutions.

There are 31 associations and they are addressing Strasbourg and Brussels to propose 'an ambitious and open trade policy to support the competitiveness and economic prosperity' of the European Union, as stated in the letter published on the Acea (European Automobile Manufacturers' Association) website.

More agreements and fewer barriers

The text does not explicitly mention the new taxes imposed on Chinese electric vehicles, but the reference can be read between the lines: "Trade", it says, "remains a cornerstone of the EU's economic strength, directly supporting one in five EU jobs through exports (...) and attracting foreign investment that stimulates growth and innovation".

"These facts reinforce the need to maintain openness and growth as key components of EU trade policy. To achieve this goal, deliberate priority must be given to policies that open new and diverse markets through trade agreements and reduce technical barriers to trade".

An Ad Hoc Commissioner

The call is therefore to take a step back in the dreaded trade war with China. And, in addition to backtracking, they advocate the "appointment of a dedicated Trade Commissioner to oversee this exclusive competence of the EU" and call on Europe to still support the WTO (World Trade Organisation).