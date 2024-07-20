The Commission is proposing to put an end to greenhouse gas emissions on the roads in 2035, but with "a wide range of innovative technologies" and "a technology-neutral approach, in which synthetic fuels can play a role thanks to a targeted amendment to the regulation as part of the planned review".

In short, Ursula von der Leyen is saying "yes" to e-fuels, synthetic fuels that would keep combustion engines alive even after the middle of the next decade, when the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars in Europe comes into force.

A level playing field

The speech was made before the European Parliament, where Ms Von der Leyen was a candidate for the presidency of the European Commission and where she was re-elected with 401 votes in favour, 284 against and 15 abstentions, for a second term that will pursue the objectives of the Green Deal with more "pragmatism".

"The end of endothermic engines from 2035", added the President, addressing journalists in Strasbourg, as reported by press agencies, "will require a technology-neutral approach, in which e-fuels and electric vehicles will have an equal chance. It is important both to respect the objectives and to ensure that the technology is neutral".

E-fuel champion

See you in 2026

It will therefore be up to the European Commission to give e-fuels a role in the car's transition to zero emissions. A task that should be accomplished in 2026, when - according to the dossier banning combustion engines, with a safeguard clause in favour of alternative fuels using electricity - Brussels will have to reassess the environmental sustainability of synthetic fuels and possibly authorise their use.

However, Ms Von der Leyen points out that "the 2035 climate neutrality target for cars creates predictability for investors and manufacturers". From now on, electric cars will no longer be the only ones concerned.