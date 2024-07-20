The successor to the Audi A4 Avant is finally here and it's not called the A4. The combustion versions of Ingolstadt's mid-size class are moving up a number. In the future it will be even numbers for electric models and odd numbers for fossil-fuelled vehicles. The A5 is the new A4 and the A4 remains the A4. So simple, so confusing.

The A5 sports coupé and cabriolet are history. These days, coupés obviously only drive on high stilts. So we are now entering a realm where we can compare an A4 Avant with its successor, an A5 Avant. So just erase what you've already memorised from your mind and let yourself go. How has the new A4, aka A5, changed compared to its predecessor? Here we go ...

Gallery: Audi A5 Avant (2024) vs. Audi A4 Avant (2024)

8 Photos Audi

Exterior

A quick glance at the data sheet shows that the A5 is getting bigger again. As with its predecessors from generation to generation, the new model has also gained centimetres. While the A4 Avant was just under 4.76 metres long, the A5 Avant is almost seven centimetres longer at 4.83 metres. The wheelbase has also grown by a full eight centimetres to 2.90 metres. Incidentally, you can always see the new A5 Avant on the left and its predecessor on the right.

Let's take a look at the front. The sweeping radiator grille has lost a few centimetres and no longer ends at the lower end of the bumper. There is now space for a larger air intake, framed by two further "holes" positioned vertically at the sides. The headlights have also shrunk in size - stretching slimly towards the side line. Is there even a hint of Ford Mondeo here, or is it just the necessary adaptation due to the need for aerodynamic optimisation?

In any case, the side line remains largely unchanged and the door handles have been integrated into the shape of the bodywork. What is striking, however, are the hugely inflated cheeks (wheel arches), especially at the rear axle, which make the A5 Avant look more powerful than its predecessor. Towards the rear, the side line falls away much flatter and not so abruptly. It also ends at a clearer tear-off edge under which the familiar Audi light strip now extends. Overall, the tailgate has been given more striking shapes. The diffuser also appears even more powerful.

Interior

Inside, nothing is really the same as it used to be. The infotainment screen, which looks almost ridiculously small in the comparison pictures, has been removed. It has been replaced by an OLED curved display unit that extends far into the centre and consists of an instrument cluster (11.9 inches) and infotainment (14.5 inches), which is integrated into the dashboard. There is also the option of ordering an additional 10.9-inch passenger display.

Overall, the image is much tidier and of a higher quality. The reduction to the most essential buttons may not be to everyone's taste, but it makes the ambience much calmer. The cup holders now run parallel to the gear selectors. Even the iconic, rather sporty "three-spoke look" of the steering wheel has given way to a more trapezoidal shape.

The extra centimetres have obviously been consistently invested in upgraded technology and comfort for the travelling passengers. There is plenty of air forwards and upwards, even with the darkening panoramic roof. As a result, the 495 to 1,495 litres of boot space in the A4 Avant are now only 476 to 1,424 litres in the A5 Avant. So you'll soon be able to fit one less golf club in there. Hopefully you'll get over it.

Engines and drive

There is currently a choice of three petrol and two diesel engines for the A4 Avant. On the one hand, a 2.0-litre TFSI with 150 PS, a 2.0-litre TFSI with 204 PS and a 2.0-litre TFSI with 265 PS. On the diesel side, there is a 2.0-litre TDI with 136 PS and a 2.0-litre TDI with 204 PS. All engines have a 12-volt mild hybrid system with a belt-driven starter generator and lithium-ion battery.

There will be three petrol engines and one diesel for the A5 Avant. A 2.0-litre TFSI with 150 PS, a 2.0-litre TFSI with 204 PS and a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 with 367 PS. The diesel also comes as a 2.0-litre TDI with 204 PS. Here the system consists of a 48-volt lithium iron phosphate battery with 1.8 kWh, a belt starter generator and a new drivetrain generator located directly on the transmission output shaft.

Prices

Entering the A4 Avant game is currently possible for 43,450 euros for the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 150 PS. The A5 equivalent is around 46,000 euros, with a market launch in November 2024. Almost enough to cope with if you want to take another look at the difference between the two cockpits? A sight that you can enjoy every day. Your inner peace will probably thank you for it.