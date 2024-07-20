The historical significance of the Pegaso Z-102 goes far beyond the 86 examples produced. The sports car built between 1951 and 1957 played a fundamental symbolic role in marking the rebirth of the Spanish car industry after the Civil War.

Designed by former Alfa Romeo designer Wilfredo Ricart (responsible for the 6C and 8C), the Z-102 was to represent the ultimate expression of Iberian technology at the time.

One of a kind

Built on a tubular steel chassis with an aluminium V8 engine, the Z-102 was intended for the top-of-the-range European market. It was therefore an elite sports car even in its positioning, although there were a number of even more exclusive special examples.

One of these was the Thrill ('Brivido') of 1953, also developed by the Italian coachbuilder Touring headed by Carlo Felice Bianchi Anderloni. The Milanese craftsmen partially transformed the lines of the Pegaso, designing new interiors and exterior details.

The bodywork is distinguished by the two supports that extend from the rear pillar and incorporate the attachment points for the rear 'fins'. In general, the design is bolder, with red stripes on the sides contrasting with the black of the rest of the car.

The story

Equipped with a 175 PS 2.8-litre V8 engine capable of reaching a top speed of 140 mph, the Pegaso, which had not been presented at the New York Motor Show, was first exhibited at the Turin Motor Show in 1953 and immediately received a favourable reception from the press and enthusiasts.

Produced in a single example, the Thrill was allegedly commissioned by dictator Francisco Franco as a gift for Evita Peròn. However, according to historians' reconstructions, the car remained in Spain before passing into a private collection and being fully restored.