Between 2025 and 2027, BMW will present six models based on the new Neue Klasse platform. We already know that the architecture will give rise to the successor to the 3 Series and a new X3, while there is as yet no precise information on the rest of the range.

However, it's not out of the question that the company is working on a pure supercar, a sort of heir to the i8, but entirely electric. A model that could resemble the one recreated in our rendering.

The context

According to our spies, testing began a few weeks ago in Germany on a prototype with a very strange shape. It is said to be a slender coupé with a raised stance and a series of aesthetic elements already seen on the first models based on the Neue Klasse.

The mule doesn't yet have a name, but its design seems to take its cues from the Vision M Next Concept presented in 2019, which was intended as a tribute to the unforgettable M1. At the same time, the elevated stance seems to be inspired by the X Coupe Concept from 2001, which was based on the Z4 of the time.

No compromises

The features of this Neue Klasse coupé have yet to be revealed. In all likelihood, it will be an electric supercar, possibly equipped with four motors, one for each wheel.

BMW Vision M Next Concept

It could be the first M created on the new architecture, exploiting the full potential of the platform itself. In this respect, there has been talk for years of a 1,360 PS BMW, although the main features of these new models will also include greater efficiency and better energy density than the batteries used in the group's current cars.

BMW Neue Klasse Coupé, the Motor1.com review

We'll have to wait for the next few months to find out more, while the debut could probably take place around 2027, by which time the most important models (in terms of sales, among others) created on the Neue Klasse will already have been marketed.