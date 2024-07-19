The electric Fiat 500 will also be a hybrid, information confirmed some time ago by the company itself and reiterated today by Olivier François (the brand's number one) on the occasion of the company's 125th anniversary celebrations.

We now know when it will arrive - in 18 months' time, i.e. at the end of 2025 - and most importantly what it will be called. Yes, because while it will retain the iconic name of the Fiat 500, it will drop the 'e' from the battery-powered version and add the name 'Torino', to celebrate the city where it will be born.

A home in Mirafiori

The new Fiat 500 Torino will be assembled at the Mirafiori plant, which also produces electric versions. So there's no problem with the Italian sound, which is why the name of the Alfa Romeo Junior has been changed.

There are no official details yet on the engine, although the main candidate seems to be the new 1.2 3-cylinder mild hybrid (capable, however, of moving the car also in 100% electric mode for a handful of kilometres) in a 100 PS version, already used by the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and the new Lancia Ypsilon.

Fiat 500 hybrid, rendered by Motor1

In terms of styling, it is expected to take on virtually all the elements of the Fiat 500e, with the natural addition of the rear exhaust.

What will change profoundly is the price. At present, the electric Fiat 500 starts at £21,995. The adoption of the hybrid powertrain will result in a substantial reduction in price, to around £17,000 for the base version and just over £19,000 for the top of the range.