Mitsubishi Motors is continuing its product offensive and investment in the European market with the launch of its flagship Outlander PHEV D-SUV. The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been specially developed for the European market. It is based on the I-Fu-Do-Do concept, which means authentic and majestic in Japanese.

What Mitsubishi is not saying: The new Outlander is already a familiar sight in other parts of the world. The plug-in hybrid was unveiled for Japan at the end of 2021 and has long been on sale there. Likewise in the USA.

What do we know? That the SUV, which is based on the Nissan Rogue or Nissan X-Trail, can drive 55 miles purely electrically thanks to a next-generation PHEV system that uses two electric motors and is powered by a 20 kWh battery. There is also a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet. The manufacturer gives the system output as 252 PS. The maximum torque of all engines involved in the drive is 450 Nm. It goes from 0 to 62 mph in 10.5 seconds and has a top speed of 105 mph.

The Outlander PHEV's all-wheel drive system features a new Active Yaw Control (AYC), which can transmit power to the front and rear axles. The system can also brake the left or right wheels to distribute the torque. A booster function can transfer more power to the front motor if required and Mitsubishi has also increased the deceleration by lifting the accelerator pedal to effectively operate the Outlander with just one pedal.

In Germany, officials have so far only said, "The flagship model offers state-of-the-art PHEV technology with two motors and a long range, confident design, a high level of safety and comfort as well as a new level of quality that takes the brand to a new level on the European market.

The new Outlander PHEV is an authentic SUV that builds on the great international success and strong tradition of previous generations. Since its launch in Europe in 2013, it has already sold 200,000 units, won numerous awards and been recognised worldwide for its outstanding performance."

Now the latest generation is ready to impress European customers with its innovations. The new Outlander PHEV will celebrate its premiere on 1 October 2024 at an event in Madrid, which will also be streamed live.