Don't call it an A4 any more. Audi's D-segment saloon and estate have been transformed into the A5 with a complete overhaul of the shape and powertrain.

The interiors have changed too, equipped with the latest technology from the Ingolstadt-based company and featuring the usual luxury in terms of upholstery. Let's take a closer look.

Audi A5, the dashboard

The interior design of the 2024 Audi A5 is still avant-garde, in keeping with the tradition of the latest generations of Audi. However, the on-board instrumentation is profoundly different from that of the A4 it replaces.

The A5 has a new 11.9-inch instrument cluster next to the curved 14.5-inch OLED infotainment screen, which faces the driver. In addition, a 10.9-inch screen on the passenger side is also available as an option. This screen is only visible to the passenger while driving, to avoid distractions on the driver's side.

The central tunnel area has also been redesigned, with new controls for the various functions of the car, as well as the engine start control.

Equipment includes, for the first time, electric steering wheel adjustment, a large electrically dimmable glass roof and a Bang&Olufsen 3D audio system with speakers integrated into the front headrests. Finally, the head-up display is 85% larger than that of the previous model.

Audi A5, finishes and materials

The upholstery is of high quality, with leather (available in different colours) and piano black mouldings covering a large part of the dashboard. The same applies to the door panels of the mid-size Audi, which are also embellished with a few brushed aluminium elements. Less visible areas of the cabin also receive special attention, while the style of the seats changes according to the version chosen.

Audi A5, seats and dashboard

If you opt for the S5, in fact, you'll get sports seats with more pronounced side bolsters.

Audi A5, space

In terms of roominess, the new shapes have in no way compromised comfort on board. On the contrary, the 80 mm longer wheelbase has provided a significant advantage in terms of legroom for rear passengers, while headroom has increased.

Boot capacity is average for the segment, ranging from a minimum of 476 litres to 1,424 litres in the case of the A5 Avant. On the saloon, on the other hand, it increases from 445 litres to 1,299 litres. The only real drawback is the lack of a double floor, since the 48-volt battery for the MHEV Plus mild hybrid engines is located at the rear.