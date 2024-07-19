Just a few days ago, the Porsche Panamera set a new Nordschleife record for luxury saloons. It took just 7:24 minutes to complete the 20.8 kilometres. Now the Zuffenhausen-based company is presenting the new best time beast in its entirety, and it is powerful, very powerful.

As before, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an electrified biturbo V8 drive, but it is even more powerful. There is also a substantial battery upgrade.

The extensively revised 4.0-litre biturbo V8 now delivers 599 PS and is prepared for Euro 7. The switch from twin-scroll to mono-scroll turbochargers shortens the warm-up phase of its catalytic converters. Exhaust gas temperatures of up to 1,000° C and the associated cleaner combustion as well as the increase in the average peak pressure to 140 bar in the combustion chambers are intended to increase the efficiency of the engine, particularly in the highly dynamic range.

The 8-speed PDK is also a new design. The electric motor, which produces 190 PS, is integrated into its housing (and the cooling circuit). The system output has been increased by 102 PS to 782 PS compared to the predecessor, while the system torque has increased by 150 Nm to 1,000 Nm.

This much power doesn't necessarily harm the propulsion either. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 202 mph. This corresponds to an improvement of 15 mph and 0.5 seconds.

Porsche

With a gross capacity of 25.9 kWh, the storage capacity of the high-voltage battery has been increased by 45 per cent. This results in an electric range of up to 55 miles (according to WLTP EAER City) for the most powerful Panamera. In addition, recuperation is now possible with up to 88 kW. With the 11 kW on-board AC charger, the battery is charged from zero to 100 per cent in around two hours and 39 minutes.

Those at the top of the food chain enjoy a number of privileges in the extremely extensive equipment, for example. The front apron and rear lower section are only available on the Turbo S E-Hybrid. There are also dark bronze chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes. The standard equipment includes ceramic brakes with yellow or poison green painted brake callipers, forged 21-inch wheels with central locking, Porsche Active Ride active suspension as well as all dynamic driving control systems and rear axle steering.

Porsche Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (2024)

The interior features accents in "Turbonit", a Race-Tex roof lining and a Bose sound system, among other things.

If you want to recreate the Nürburgring record lap as authentically as possible, we recommend the new carbon aero kit and Michelin Cup 2 tyres with N0 markings in 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 specially developed for the car.

The kit includes airblades, sill panelling and a carbon rear diffuser. The front spoiler lip completely eliminates lift on the front axle. In conjunction with the Gurney Flap on the adaptive rear spoiler, this even creates downforce. At a speed of 124 mph, the kit improves downforce by 60 kilograms.

We have now talked so much about the Turbo S E-Hybrid, but the most stylish and probably also the most attractive Panamera in terms of driving dynamics for us is the GTS, which has now also been optimised. With more power, of course, among other things.

The biturbo V8 has also been "comprehensively revised" here, now delivers 500 PS, which is 20 PS more than before. Enough for 3.8 seconds from zero to 62 mph and a top speed of 188 mph. The standard sports exhaust system of the Panamera GTS is said to deliver a "powerful and emotional sound". We're happy to go along with that.

Porsche Porsche Panamera GTS (2024)

Standard in the GTS, which according to Porsche sets "standards in agility and purism", is a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension including PASM with 10 millimetre lowering. There are also reinforced stabilisers and the PTV Plus electronic differential lock.

The standard equipment here also includes tailpipes in dark bronze and 21-inch Turbo S wheels painted anthracite grey with central locking. In typical GTS style, there is also plenty of Race-Tex in the interior, a Bose sound system and the Sport Chrono package with stopwatch and push-to-pass function.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS are available to order now. In the UK, prices for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid start at £168,700. The base price of the Panamera GTS is £125,600. Deliveries in the UK will start in autumn 2024.