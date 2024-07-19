We know by now that the W12 has stopped finding a place under the (very long) bonnets of Bentleys, to make way for a new V8. Times change. What doesn't change, however, is the desire to raise the performance bar ever higher, which is why the 4-litre twin-turbo petrol is joined by an electric unit. Result: the Crewe-based company's most powerful cars ever are being born.

And so the new Flying Spur, expected to debut in the coming months, will be the most powerful four-door Bentley ever.

Heart of the family

The Winged B flagship will be powered by the same powertrain as the new Continental GT, consisting of the aforementioned 4-litre twin-turbo V8 combined with an electric for a total of 782 PS, just like the coupe. All topped off by a good 1,000 Nm of torque. Performance figures are not yet available, but for reference the new Continental GT goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph.

Bentley's Ultra Performance Hybrid engine

The press release doesn't even mention battery power but it should retain the 25.9 kWh of its sibling, for a range in 100% electric mode of 45 miles, while combining power reserve and petrol tank will cover more than 497 miles.

Nothing is said about the styling of the new Bentley Fliyng Spur and the photo only shows part of the front end, with the classic circular light clusters featuring diamond-like workmanship here. There is of course no lack of the winged B perched on top of the bonnet. However, we do not expect the design to break with tradition, just updates in a few details, accompanied by a major technological upgrade on the chassis, driver assistants and interior where there will of course be classic Bentley luxury.