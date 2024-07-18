Do you feel the same way? The 1990 World Cup was perhaps the best World Cup of all time. Well, maybe next to 2006, but it wasn't just Germany that became world champions in 1990, it was a German summer on the eve of reunification, garnished with Italian flair under the sky of freedom. The soundtrack was "Un'estate italiana" by Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini.

Fiat was a sponsor of the World Cup at the time and came up with special Italia 90 models. The highlight was the corresponding Panda with football hubcaps. So how about a new edition based on the recently shown Grande Panda? Garage Italia has already played this out digitally and is showing other retrotastic designs in addition to the Neo Italia 90.

Garage Italy Fiat Grande Panda: designs by Garage Italia

Do you remember the Fiat Panda Sisley? The chic version of the Panda 4x4, launched in 1987, characterised by an off-road look combined with an attention to detail that never existed on the Panda. A model that is part of the history of the Italian bestseller, and who knows, maybe it will return with the Grande Panda.

For now, Garage Italia has taken on the presentation of a hypothetical Fiat Grande Panda Sisley, one of the renderings published yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of the company's new small electric car. A touch of the past.

Garage Italy Fiat Grande Panda Sisley - Garage Italia Fiat Panda Sisley

The Sisley - with its roof racks, canoe, "4x4 Sisley" lettering and dark red livery - is in fact just one of the imaginative proposals from the Milanese atelier that wants to take us back to the legendary 1980s, with liveries reminiscent of some of the most iconic versions of the Fiat Panda designed by Giugiaro.

The Fiat Grande Panda Italia '90 is a nod to the Panda Italia '90, a special version launched in 1990 to mark the World Cup in Italy. The standard white paintwork and the official Italia '90 mascot "Ciao" are depicted on the rear pillar.

Garage Italy Fiat Grande Panda Italia '90 - Garage Italia Fiat Panda Italia '90

The lettering SIP (Società Italiana per l'Esercizio delle Telecomunicazioni), the predecessor of today's TIM (Telekom Italia), will sound unfamiliar to the younger generation. The Fiat Grande Panda from Garage Italia therefore pays homage to Italian history and even has a classic iron ladder on the roof.

And then there is the new edition of the special Fiat Panda 4x4, which Fiat patron Gianni Agnelli liked to drive through St. Moritz to reach his chalet.

Garage Italy Fiat Grande Panda Gianni Agnelli - Garage Italia Fiat Panda 4x4 Gianni Agnelli

Instead, the Fiat Grande Panda of the Carabinieri and the forestry corps look to a hypothetical future. The Fiat Panda has never disdained to wear a uniform. Who knows whether one day its larger, partly electric heir will follow in its footsteps.