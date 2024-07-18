The Lexus LBX has been on the UK market since June. The luxury brother of the Toyota Yaris Cross cuts a passable figure, but in terms of drive technology it is a yawning bore, as the only available engine is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid with 136 PS. However, the smallest vehicle with a spindle grille has just become a good deal more interesting.

Say hello to the LBX Morizo RR and its ferocious three-cylinder engine from the GR Yaris. We were shown a concept car at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2024, and now the unusual powerhouse is already available to order in Japan. And yes, it has the same G16E GTS engine that made its debut in the GR Yaris a few years ago. However, there is a little more power in the LBX. The 300 PS and 400 Nm are similar to those of the Toyota GR Corolla, which is not available in Europe.

As with the recently facelifted GR Yaris, the LBX Morizo RR will be available with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and an 8-speed automatic. The Japanese company states a 0-62 mph sprint time of 5.2 seconds, but does not specify which transmission is used.

Like the two GR compact sports cars, the sharp LBX is only available with all-wheel drive. It sits on forged 19-inch wheels and 235/45 R19 tyres. With manual transmission, the car weighs 1,440 kilograms. The automatic version weighs 30 kilograms more. The performance version is 15 millimetres wider and 10 millimetres lower than a normal LBX.

With a length of 4.19 metres, the crossover is positioned between the GR Yaris and the GR Corolla. Other sports features include a somewhat more aggressive-looking body kit, a dual exhaust system and larger brakes. The interior features significantly sportier seats, among other things.

Lexus is asking 6,500,000 yen for the LBX Morizo RR, regardless of the choice of gearbox. That is currently a good £32,000. There will also be a "Bespoke Build" version with additional customisation options. This will then cost the equivalent of £35,400. The special edition is limited to 100 units and will be allocated by a kind of lottery system. Deliveries will begin in Japan at the end of August.

The LBX is the first model without the Toyota logo to be fitted with the small but powerful 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine. It is unlikely to come to Europe due to the limited number of Lexus models.