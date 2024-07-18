The never-ending German rivals gets a makeover. The Audi A5, direct heir to the A4, challenges the recently revamped BMW 3 Series. Transformed in its lines but not in its overall philosophy, the Ingolstadt saloon also boasts completely different on-board technology and tries to put the Bavarian three-box in trouble.

Here we compare them in every detail.

Exterior

67 mm longer than the previous generation, the 2024 Audi A5 measures 4.82 m from bumper to bumper, while the wheelbase is 2.89 metres (+80 mm). What makes the German saloon look even bigger and more imposing are the lines, with the front end appearing even wider thanks to the new singleframe grille and wide grey inserts under the headlights.

Audi A5 BMW Series 3

The same light clusters get longer at the side, while at the rear the LED bar increases the sense of width. The range of alloy wheels is renewed (from 17 to 20-inch, while the exhausts are now real (and there are four on the S5).

Edges also dominate the lines of the BMW 3 Series ( 4.71 m long), which features a clearly recognisable front end with the double kidney grille aligned with the slim LED headlights. The large lower grille is joined by slits at the wheels, while the flanks have rather clean lines.

The rear layout is classic, with horizontal headlights and diffuser in glossy black. Definitely more impactful is the look of the M3, with its vertical grille and menacing four exhaust tailpipes.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Audi A5 4.82 metres 1.86 metres 1.44 metres 2.89 metres BMW 3 Series 4.71 metres 1.83 metres 1.44 metres 2.85 metres

Interior

An 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch central infotainment display integrating ChatGPT functionality make their debut on the new Audi A5. A first for this model is the introduction of a 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger, as already seen on the Q6 e-tron.

The dashboard is again characterised by high quality, with leather trim and piano black, as well as brushed aluminium mouldings. Other goodies include electric steering wheel adjustment, a glass roof with electric dimming and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with speakers integrated into the front headrests.

Audi A5 2024, the interior

As for the BMW 3 Series, the Bavarian saloon features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, both integrated in a single curved panel facing the driver. The gearbox is operated via a 'trigger' instead of the traditional lever, while the wide selection of upholstery and materials is particularly rich, especially when exploring the BMW Individual customisation catalogue.

Despite differences in exterior dimensions, the luggage compartment of the two saloons is similar, with a minimum capacity of 480 litres (375 litres in the plug-in hybrid versions of the 3 Series). In the case of the Audi, on the other hand, the minimum volume is 445 litres, while folding down the seats brings it up to 1,299 litres.

BMW 3 Series 2024, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min) Audi A5 11.9-inch 14.5-inch 445/1,299 litres BMW 3 Series 12.3-inch 14.9-inch 480/n.d. litres

Engines

The Audi A5 2024 has a range of mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines. All powertrains are equipped with the MHEV Plus system, very similar to a full hybrid. In particular, we find the 2.0 TFSI with 150 and 204 PS and the 2.0 TDI with 204 PS, while the top of the range at the moment is the S5 with the 3.0 V6 TFSI with 367 PS and quattro all-wheel drive.

Plug-in hybrids based on the 2.0 turbo petrol with 299 PS and 367 PS and an electric range of over 60 miles will also arrive later. All variants use the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Audi A5 BMW Series 3

The German saloon offers a range of engines from petrol versions with power outputs of 156, 184 and 245 PS, through to the higher-performance M3 with its 3-litre straight-six engine producing 480 PS, the M3 Competition with 510 PS and the M3 CS with 550 PS. Mild hybrid diesel engines are also available, with a 2-litre with 150 and 190 PS, and a 3-litre six-cylinder with outputs of 286 and 340 PS.

Also in the range are the 374 PS petrol-powered M340i xDrive mild hybrid and plug-in hybrids with 204 and 292 PS, both equipped with the turbocharged 2.0 four-cylinder engine of the non-electrified versions.

Model Petrol Petrol MHEV Diesel MHEV Plug-in Audi A5 2.0 150 PS 2.0 204 PS MHEV 3.0 V6 367 PS MHEV 2.0 204 PS MHEV n.a. BMW 3 Series 2.0 156 PS 2.0 184 PS 2.0 245 PS 3.0 480 PS 3.0 510 PS 3.0 550 PS 3.0 374 PS MHEV 2.0 150 PS MHEV 2.0 190 PS MHEV 3.0 286 PS MHEV 3.0 340 PS MHEV 2.0 204 PS 2.0 292 PS

Prices

The UK price list for the 3 Series ranges from £39,045 for the 184 PS petrol 320i to £85,715 for the M3 Competition. Standard on the 320i are LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster and infotainment as well as front and rear sensors.

Audi prices for the UK have not yet been announced. We do know, however, that in Germany the 2.0 with 150 PS will start at €45,200 (approx. £38,000 at the current exchange rate).