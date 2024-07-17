Almost every brand now has at least one electric car in its range, with only pure sports car manufacturers still lagging behind. However, in the case of Ferrari, this is set to change soon as its first electric model is due to be unveiled at the end of 2025 and launched on the market in 2026.

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna has now confirmed the plans to the British magazine Autocar. Vigna did not reveal whether it will be a sports car, a saloon, a crossover or an SUV. However, there are already prototype images of the car that may provide some clues.

Electric Ferrari as a prototype

The first electric car from Ferrari has already covered several thousand kilometres in tests on public roads, according to reports. According to Autocar, the prototypes photographed have a modified Maserati Levante body. However, the British colleagues leave open whether the production vehicle will really resemble the five-metre SUV.

To us, the car in the photo above looks more like a hatchback-saloon or a crossover. We would also describe the rendering from Motor1 (our cover picture) as a crossover.

Maserati Levante: 5.01 m long, 1.69 m high Ferrari Purosangue: 4.97 m long, 1.58 m high

Autocar points out that Ferrari also chose the body of the Levante for the Purosangue prototypes, although the production car differs significantly from the Maserati. For example, the Ferrari is over ten centimetres lower than the Maserati model.

According to Ferrari boss Vigna, the car is designed to be fun to drive. The car is intended to appeal to both Ferrari customers and newcomers to the brand. "People buy a Ferrari because they have a lot of fun with it. They don't buy a Ferrari because A, B, C, D or a single element is right. It's a combination of things," says Vigna.

In any case, customers need to have the necessary change. According to a report by Reuters, the car will cost over half a million dollars, i.e. at least £385,000. This does not even include extras and customisation, which usually account for 15 to 20 percent of the Ferrari price. According to the report from June, Ferrari is to develop a second electric car in addition to the first BEV. Vigna declined to comment on the Reuters article and the price.

Gallery: Ferrari e-building

43 Photos

In any case, Ferrari's electric vehicle will be built in the new e-factory on the company campus in Maranello, as reported by Motor1. A new production line is being built there, which is scheduled to go into operation in January 2025. Production is to start with combustion models before the electric car is added in 2026. Ferrari also wants to produce batteries, motors and axles for the upcoming electric cars there itself. The battery cells, on the other hand, are to come from suppliers that Vigna did not want to name.

The bottom line

Porsche has had an electric car since 2019, and the Taycan isn't selling badly either. Lotus has also already presented a whole range of electric models. Ferrari plans to follow suit in 2026, Lamborghini not until 2028, so the all-electric powertrain should gradually find its way into the sporty brands too.