We hate to say it, but it's now a fact. Audi no longer has an open model in its range. The TT Roadster and the R8 are already dead, the A3 Cabriolet since 2020. Now the death knell has sounded for the A5 Cabriolet and the A5 Coupé too, as Audi has confirmed.

The last Audi A5 Coupé appeared in June 2016, with the subsequent Cabriolet in November of the same year. At the end of 2019, changes were made to the model. The Coupé rolled off the assembly lines in Ingolstadt, the Cabriolet in Neckarsulm. The capacity freed up at Neckarsulm was used for the successor series to the Audi A4, now called the A5.

As the company now assigns odd numbers to its internal combustion car series and even numbers to its electric cars, there is now an A5 Avant and an A5 Saloon. The latter, with its flowing lines, also replaces the old A5 Sportback. BMW would probably call the whole thing a 'Gran Coupé'.

Audi recorded exactly 5,882 new A5 registrations in Germany in the first half of 2024, including 2,209 convertibles. Not bad figures for the 4.71-metre A5 convertible, which had a starting price of around €50,000. For this, there was the 35 TFSI with a 150 PS petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The other powertrains also matched the A5 Coupé with petrol engines from 204 to 450 PS in the RS 5, as well as two diesel engines with 163 and 204 PS. Will we ever see an open car from Audi? An electric A4 convertible or an electric TT roadster would be interesting announcements for the MG Cyberster.

But convertibles in particular remain a special business case that must be profitable. That's why BMW and Mercedes are also reducing their cabriolet ranges. All that remains are the SL and the CLE with the three-pointed star. At VW, the T-Roc cabriolet still has a grace period until 2026 or 2027, when the soft top will also disappear. Within the group, only the high-priced alternatives from Bentley and Lamborghini will remain.