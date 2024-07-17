At the launch in early 2024, Porsche only announced the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo for the electrically powered Macan, but that's not all. Now two more powertrains have been added. They are the Macan without additional designation with rear-wheel drive and the Macan 4S.

This doubles the number of engine options for the Porsche Macan Electric. The Porsche Macan with rear-wheel drive takes on the role of the entry-level model, while the 4S fills the gap between the Macan 4 and the Turbo. Like the familiar versions of the mid-size SUV based on the Premium Platform Electric, the new variants also have a battery with a net 95 kWh (gross 100 kWh). The 800-volt system allows charging with up to 270 kW direct current.

Porsche Macan Electric Porsche Macan 4 Electric Porsche Macan 4S Electric Porsche Macan Turbo Electric Drive system RWD 340 PS AWD 387 PS AWD 449 PS AWD 585 PS Power/torque with Launch Control 360 PS/

563 Nm 408 PS/

650 Nm 516 PS/

820 Nm 639 PS/

1,130 Nm 0-62 mph 5.7 sec. 5.2 sec. 4.1 sec. 3.3 sec. Top speed 137 mph 137 mph 149 mph 162 mph WLTP power consumption 17.0-19.8 kWh 17.9-21.1

kWh 17.7-20.7

kWh 18.8-20.7

kWh Battery gross / net 100 / 95 kWh 100 / 95 kWh 100 / 95 kWh 100 / 95 kWh WLTP range up to 399 miles up to 380 miles up to 378 miles up to 367 miles Charging power AC/DC 11 / 270 kW 11 / 270 kW 11 / 270 kW 11 / 270 kW DC charging time (10-80%) 21 min 21 min 21 min 21 min DC charging speed 3.2 kWh/min 3.2 kWh/min 3.2 kWh/min 3.2 kWh/min Charging price £67,200 £69,800 £75,400 £95,000

Porsche Macan

The rear-wheel drive model has the familiar rear engine with a diameter of 210 mm and an active length of 200 mm. In the Macan base model, it delivers a system output of 340 PS. The engine is combined with a silicon carbide inverter, which improves efficiency.

With Launch Control, the output briefly increases to 360 PS, with maximum torque of 563 Nm. The 62 mph sprint is half a second slower than that of the Porsche Macan 4, while the top speed is the same (137 mph). By dispensing with all-wheel drive, the basic Macan is 110 kilos lighter than the Macan 4 and requires less power. This increases the range by around 19 miles to a maximum of 399 miles.

Porsche Macan 4S

The Macan 4S, on the other hand, has a new rear axle motor, which is also combined with a silicon carbide inverter. The diameter of the electric motor has been increased to 230 mm, while the active length has been reduced to 150 mm. Together with the front-axle engine familiar from the Macan 4 and Turbo, this results in a system output of 449 PS. In overboost mode, this briefly increases to 516 PS and the torque rises to 820 Nm.

The driving performance lies between that of the Turbo and that of the 4S. With Launch Control, the standard sprint takes 4.1 seconds and the top speed is reached at 149 mph. The combined WLTP range is up to 378 miles. The Macan 4S is equipped with electronically controlled dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management, PASM) as standard. Air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and rear-axle steering are available as options.

Improved interior and new extras

The interior design of all Macan models has been thoroughly revised once again. It now includes an "emotional" welcome display, an even more modern look and feel and the new "Themes App", with which the background colour of the displays and ambient lighting can be adapted to the exterior colour in twelve colours.

A new paint finish (Slate Grey Neo) and a new 20-inch wheel are also available for all Macan models. The off-road design package is also available. A different lower front section increases the front slope angle to up to 17.4 degrees and, together with air suspension, the ground clearance at normal level increases by ten millimetres to 195 millimetres.

The two new Macan models are already listed on the Porsche UK website, and can be ordered immediately. Deliveries to customers will take place over the course of the second half of the year.

The bottom line

With the two new variants, there are now four versions of the Macan. The basic version with rear-wheel drive also has slightly more power than its sister model from Audi, which only has 326 PS. Audi is still missing the top-of-the-range RS Q6 e-tron model, which is expected to deliver 516 PS.