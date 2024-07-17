40 years after its birth, Nismo, Nissan's sports car division, is preparing to return to Europe, and it will do so in a brand new guise. The model to usher in the return will be the Nissan Ariya Nismo, a 435 PS version of the Japanese electric SUV.

This is a first for the company's high-performance department, which has never before put its hands on an electric car. The specifications are respectable, which in addition to the increase in power, there is 600 Nm of torque and a 91 kWh battery.

Not just horsepower

For the Nissan Ariya Nismo, however, it is not just a matter of having more engines - one per axle, to give life to the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system. It is also a matter of mechanical modifications: larger brakes, modified suspension setup and a special driving mode called Nismo to squeeze the powertrain to the max.

Nissan Ariya Nismo Nissan Ariya Nismo, the interior

Naturally, the aesthetics also change, with new 20-inch alloy wheels on the outside, specific aerodynamic appendages, red trim, and a sporty interior with wraparound seats.

The European debut of the Nissan Ariya Nismo, already seen at the last Tokyo Motor Show, is expected at the Formula E Grand Prix in London, scheduled for 21 July 2024. It is not known if the Ariya will be joined by other Nissan models bearing the Nismo signature. Perhaps the new Qashqai, Juke, and Leaf.