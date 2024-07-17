Nissan has officially announced a new partnership with Acciona’s Silence, one of the leading European brands specialising in electric micro-mobility vehicles. Beginning in October 2024, the Japanese firm will exclusively distribute and service Silence’s innovative range of electric vehicles in the United Kingdom. This exciting venture will see the introduction of Silence’s renowned S04 quadricycles and electric motorcycles to British streets.

The Silence S04, a standout product in this range, is designed to navigate the hustle and bustle of urban environments with ease. This compact, lightweight electric vehicle is available in two models: the L6e and the L7e.

Gallery: Partnership between Nissan and ACCIONA and its vehicle brand Silence

“Following Italy, France and Germany, I am excited to see our partnership now expanding to the UK. Through this Nissan partnership with Acciona, we’re ensuring that many more people across Europe have access to electric mobility and can embark on their EV journey. By opening access to Silence’s diverse range of alternative products, we are easing the EV transition by combining clean mobility with cutting-edge technology, in functional and flexible vehicles,” Gareth Dunsmore, Managing Director e-Micro Mobility at Nissan AMIEO, commented.

The L6e model offers a range of up to 109 miles and a top speed of 28 mph, while the L7e can reach speeds up to 54 mph with a range of 92 miles. Both models are powered by dual 5.6-kWh batteries, ensuring quick and convenient charging options. Drivers can charge their vehicles directly, swap batteries at dedicated stations (available via subscription), or use a removable battery pack for home or office charging.

This partnership aligns with Nissan’s ambitious new business strategy, The Arc, which aims to boost the company's value creation and competitiveness. By embracing electric vehicles, Nissan is set to generate new revenue streams and cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The collaboration with Silence underscores Nissan's commitment to accelerating the transition to a greener future.

Nissan customers in France and Italy have already been experiencing the S04 Nanocar and electric scooters since June 2024. Germany will follow suit in September, with selected Nissan partners offering Silence models. The UK launch is anticipated for October 2024.