When it comes to retrofits or electric restomods, it often happens that components from a Tesla are used as the basis of the project. Motors, batteries, electronics taken from a car of the Elon Musk-led company are reliable and readily available and guarantee adequate performance.

The car we are talking about here, however, has a slightly different story. To look at it, it would appear to be a Mercedes 300SL 'Gull Wing' to which a zero-emission heart has been transplanted. In reality, it's a slightly unusual Tesla Model 3.

No Mercedes 300SL has been mistreated

The project is signed by S-Klub LA, a workshop based in Southern California that delights in taking sports cars from different eras and modifying their bodywork, cabin and trim to give shape to unique examples, sometimes fascinating, sometimes less so.

InsideEVs Mercedes 300SL elettrica by S-Klub LA

Here, the guys at S-Klub LA have taken a Model 3 and built a replica Mercedes 300SL on top of it. And furthermore, as a little side note to confirm that, fortunately, no original 300SL has been abused.

Inside remains a Tesla Model 3

The bodywork has been redone from scratch and is all in fibreglass. From the outside it's a 100 per cent 'Gull Wing', but inside it's a Model 3 with blue upholstery and a few modified panels, at least in the front since the car is strictly a two-seater.

Inside the cabin, the kinship with the Tesla Model 3 is obvious

And while it bears the classic three-pointed star in the centre of the front grille, the Tesla T is clearly visible on the steering wheel. Not only that, the infotainment system on board is also clearly that of a Model 3.

The S-Klub LA's touch is also evident in other elements such as the AMG-style star-shaped alloy wheels that debuted on the 1995 E 55 or the chrome plates in place of the air intakes behind the front wheel arches, which are in dubious taste, if only for the lettering.