Today marks the official end of 30 years of mid-range history, as Audi turns the A4, which was launched in 1994, into the A5 and A5 Avant after five generations. Incidentally, there will also be an S5 and an S5 Avant with a six-cylinder engine right from the start.

Audi's nomenclatures have not had the longest half-life recently, but here the case is relatively logical. The purely electric models such as the Q4 e-tron or the upcoming A6 e-tron are given the even numbers, while the combustion engines get the odd ones. The A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback, on the other hand, are cancelled without replacement. This is rather sad considering the beauty of the two models, but the Ingolstadt-based company assumes that it can at least score points with Sportback customers with the now higher-positioned A5 saloon.

Audi Audi A5 saloon (2024) from diagonally in front Audi Audi A5 Avant (2024)from diagonally behind

That's the right keyword, because the A5 and A5 Avant, probably the last combustion-powered hurrah in the D-segment of the four rings, are growing significantly, getting a much finer interior and new engines with a kind of super mild hybrid that could almost pass for a full hybrid. Let's take a look at what the new rival to the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series has to offer.

Exterior and dimensions

The A5 and A5 Avant are 67 millimetres longer than before and now measure 4,829 millimetres. The wheelbase has grown by 80 millimetres to 2,900 millimetres.

Now standard on new Audis, the single-frame grille is flatter and wider. The headlights appear very narrow with their light/dark division (LED daytime running lights at the top, dipped and main beam at the bottom). The new light strip at the rear is the pride and joy of the Audi (lighting) designers.

In the top-of-the-range version with second-generation digital OLEDs, an active digital light signature has been created for the first time. This light moves, even while driving. Admittedly, it looks pretty cool. A total of 8 different light signatures are now possible at the front and rear. Then there is the so-called communication light in the rear lights, which is able to warn other road users in advance of accidents and breakdowns.

The door handles, which are flush with the door surfaces, are also completely new. Wheels are available from 17 to 20 inches, and real exhaust pipes are also included.

The saloon has a slightly different silhouette than before, particularly in the area from the B-pillar upwards. Rounder, more curved, with less boot lid. This is probably also an attempt to appeal to previous A5 Sportback customers.

Audi The side view of the new Audi A5 (2024) looks ... ... slightly more coupé-like than the last A4 saloon

Interior

We have already been able to take a seat and are certainly not exaggerating when we say that the centrepiece of the new A5 and A5 Avant is the interior. We are already familiar with the principles of the redesign with the OLED curved display (11.9-inch instruments, 14.5-inch infotainment) and the optional 10.9-inch passenger display from the Q6 e-tron. In the A5, however, Audi has gone 2-3 notches up in terms of quality.

The edging of the screens and their embedding in the dashboard look extremely high-quality. This also applies to the entire choice of materials in the interior. The A5 is now likely to set the benchmark in this class, and in terms of equipment (even if much of it costs extra), the higher positioning of the model series advertised by Audi is also recognisable.

For the first time, there is electric steering wheel adjustment, a large glass roof with electric dimming at the touch of a button and a Bang&Olufsen 3D sound system with loudspeakers in the driver and front passenger headrests. This allows the front passenger to listen to streaming content, for example, while the driver can continue to concentrate on navigation announcements.

The head-up display has an 85 per cent larger screen size than its predecessor and can now also be operated from the steering wheel. The new Audi Assistant uses ChatGPT to answer the occupants' questions and requests.

Audi Cockpit of the new Audi S5 (2024) Audi New Audi A5 with more space in the rear than before Audi The seats in the new Audi A5 (2024) Audi Interior of the new Audi A5 (2024)

The new E3 1.2 electronics architecture is used in the A5. Its core element is five high-performance computers, which cover all vehicle functions - from the drive and assistance systems to the infotainment and comfort systems through to the safety systems and back-end networking.

Standard equipment from market launch includes a rear parking aid with distance display, cruise control, speed limiter, lane departure warning, efficiency assistant and attention and fatigue assistant. Options include Adaptive Cruise Control Plus, Active Front Assist, Park Assist Plus and Turn Assist.

The growth of the two A5s is primarily due to the longer wheelbase, which naturally benefits the rear passengers. The amount of space in row two has increased noticeably. At 1.85 metres tall, I sit behind myself in a very airy position. The boot capacity is 445 to 1,299 litres for the saloon and 476 to 1,424 litres for the estate, so it's actually a little smaller than before. There is no double floor for extra storage space. This is where the 48-volt battery of the new MHEV Plus drives is now located.

Drive

And that brings us right into the engine chapter. It can almost be described as a coup that the Ingolstadt-based company was able to keep its new hybrid drive a secret until the start of communications. The so-called MHEV Plus drive is almost a full hybrid.

In the new 2.0 TFSI with 204 PS, the familiar 2.0 TDI with 204 PS and the new 3.0 V6 TFSI with 367 PS in the S5, the system consists of a 48-volt lithium iron phosphate battery with 1.8 kWh, a belt starter generator and a new drivetrain generator located directly on the transmission output shaft. The latter boosts with up to 18 kW and recuperates with up to 25 kW.

Manoeuvring and parking are purely electric and it's always operational at speeds of up to around 80 mph. The electric driving components can be used when driving slowly in the city, in slow-moving traffic, for example on country roads, as well as when pulling into the next village.

The complete MHEV Plus system increases the vehicle weight by 65 kilograms, around 20 of which is accounted for by the drivetrain generator. The advantages in addition to slightly improved performance: according to the manufacturer, the diesel saves 10 grams of CO2 per kilometre and around 0.4 litres per 100 kilometres. With the V6 it is 17 grams of CO2 and 0.74 litres. Only the basic petrol engine with 150 hp does not have the new system.

All petrol engines are completely new developments with an improved combustion process and a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry. All engines available at market launch are connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, including the six-cylinder in the S5. Audi is hoping for weight advantages on the front axle.

And here we have summarised all the drive variants for you (German market):

Engine 2.0 TFSI 2.0 TFSI 2.0 TDI 3.0 V6 TFSI Power output 150 PS 204 PS 204 PS 367 PS Torque n.a. n.a. 400 Nm n/a Gearbox 7-speed dual clutch 7-speed dual clutch 7-speed dual clutch 7-speed dual clutch Drive FWD FWD/AWD FWD/AWD AWD Fuel consumption 37.2 - 42.2 mpg 6.6 - 7.6 litres 35.8 - 42.8 mpg 6.6 - 7.9 litres 50.4 - 60.1 mpg 4.7 - 5.6 litres 35.8 - 38.2 mpg 7.4 - 7.9 litres CO2 EMISSIONS 150 - 173 grams 151 - 179 grams 124 - 147 grams 167 - 180 grams

Two plug-in hybrids based on the 2.0-litre petrol engine will follow "in the near future", i.e. sometime in 2025. They have an output of 300 and 367 PS and a purely electric range of more than 62 miles.

Chassis

The new A5 is based on the so-called Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). There are still longitudinally mounted engines and front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Audi claims to have improved the driving behaviour through "extensive detailed work on the chassis and steering". For example, the car now only comes with progressive steering. A stiffer steering connection and stiffer chassis mounts on the front axle are intended to ensure controlled and precise driving behaviour.

In addition to the standard steel spring suspension, a sports suspension and the S sports suspension with adaptive damper control are available as options. The sports suspension comes as standard on all A5 models with the exterior S-Line package and on the S5 models. Both variants of the sports suspension lower the car by 20 millimetres. The spread of the adaptive suspension should be more noticeable than before.

The new Brake Torque Vectoring should bring a noticeable improvement in driving. The system is activated directly when turning into a bend. Targeted braking interventions should ensure that the vehicle understeers less and turns in more agilely.

In the S5 models, the Quattro sports differential with torque vectoring is fitted as standard in combination with an adjustable all-wheel drive clutch. Those responsible speak of significant gains in agility compared to the predecessor.

Market launch and prices

The A5, A5 Avant, S5 and S5 Avant are available to order now in Germany. The European market launch is in November 2024, with the entry-level 150 PS petrol saloon starting at €45,200 (approx. £38,000 at the current exchange rate). The A5 Avant is almost €1,000 (£840) more expensive. Standard features include navigation, an electric tailgate and a phone tray with inductive charging function.

In the UK, the Audi A5 family order books open from August 13 at which time full UK pricing will also be announced.

Germany is by far the largest market for the new A5 family, accounting for a good 30 per cent of sales. And as they are a country of estate cars, the Avant will account for a good 80 per cent of this. North America and the UK follow in second and third place with 11 per cent each, although the estate is not offered at all in the USA and Canada.