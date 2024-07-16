Volkswagen is elevating its style game in the United Kingdom with the introduction of the new Black Editions for four of its most popular models: the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc, and the newly revamped Golf. Slated to sit just above the R-Line trim, these editions are packed with an array of premium features and distinctive black styling elements.

Already on sale since 4 July, each Black Edition promises to deliver enhanced aesthetics and superior comfort, making the additional £500 to £1,000 price tag over the R-Line trim a worthwhile investment. For the money, buyers receive features valued at up to £3,875, according to the Wolfsburg-based automaker.

Gallery: Volkswagen Black Edition models

13 Photos Volkswagen

Each Black Edition boasts a unique set of enhancements tailored to the model. Key upgrades include larger alloy wheels, striking black styling elements, improved lighting systems, heated front seats, and the convenience of wireless charging. Specific details vary by model, but the common thread is a refined, edgy look that turns heads.

Weirdly enough, for the Polo, Taigo, and T-Roc, the Black Edition comes standard in Pure White. Each car is adorned with black roofs, roof rails, mirror housings, and tinted rear windows, adding a bold contrast to the crisp body colour. These elements are complemented by sleek black alloy wheels and decorative trims.

The new Golf's Black Edition opts for the elegant Urano Grey as its standard hue, maintaining a sophisticated and understated appeal. Like its counterparts, the Golf features black accents throughout, from the roof to the wheels, enhancing its sporty and upscale vibe. Optional colours are available for those looking to personalise their ride further. Full specifications are available below.