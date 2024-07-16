In a surprising turn of events, the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May seems to have officially ended their collaborative venture. According to MailOnline, the presenters have dissolved their production company, W Chump and Sons, with Companies House on Thursday 11 July. This decision marks the end of an era for fans of their popular show, The Grand Tour.

The dissolution of the company signals that the forthcoming special, filmed in Zimbabwe, will likely be the last time we see the trio together on screen. The presenters have declared solvency and appointed a liquidator to wind up their business affairs, putting a definitive full stop to their partnership.

Back in December 2023, rumours swirled that the final episode of The Grand Tour had been filmed, hinting at the end of the road for the beloved show. Debuting in November 2016 on Amazon Prime, The Grand Tour initially followed a format reminiscent of their Top Gear days, with episodic segments. However, the show later evolved into grander adventures, featuring epic journeys through Scotland, France, Norway, and Central Europe, captivating audiences with their unique blend of humour and automotive expertise.

While the trio's journey together might be concluding, Jeremy Clarkson isn't slowing down. The TV star is currently enjoying a career renaissance with his latest venture, Clarkson’s Farm. This Amazon Prime Video series chronicles his attempts to manage the 1,000-acre farm he acquired in 2008. Premiering in 2021, Clarkson’s Farm has garnered significant popularity, showcasing Clarkson's humorous yet earnest approach to farming.

In addition to his agricultural endeavours, Clarkson has expanded his business empire by purchasing a Cotswolds pub for £1 million. Fans can look forward to a new series documenting this venture, promising more of Clarkson's signature wit and charm.