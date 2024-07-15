In the middle of summer and with most of Europe already on holiday, many of those who are still working are still looking for plans for the days of rest to come, and there are many who are thinking about living adventures of any kind, whether alone, as a couple or with the family.

A classic plan is to enjoy a recreational vehicle (either owned or rented) of any type and condition, whether it's a caravan, camper van or a larger, more family-oriented motorhome, anything goes.

That's why today we're focusing on a model like this one from the Italian company Blucamp, based on the solid foundation that Ford always ensures is perfect if you want to travel in company, either with your family or with a group of friends. It's up to you.

Ford engine for a well-equipped motorhome

Focusing on the Blucamp Ocean 525, it's a motorhome that sits in an interesting middle ground: it's not as expensive as a luxury motorhome, nor does it pretend to be a snooty home on wheels, but to its credit, it is a much more practical option than one of those camper vans that we usually talk about, usually with a cheap price tag.

Built on the basis of the Ford Transit, one of the most recognised vans for this type of conversion (as well as the Fiat Ducato or the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter) in terms of modularity and adaptability.

It offers space for up to five occupants, who can rest as comfortably as possible, including a double bed.

Of course, with a 155 hp diesel engine.

Beyond its sleek lines, it also boasts plenty of interior space, with separate areas for the master bedroom, living room, shower and toilet, as it should be.

As we said, this creation is based on the chassis cab version of the Ford Transit, which allows it to reach 7.34 metres in length and includes a storage area where you can carry a scooter, for example, in order to move around more easily at your destination. On the mechanical side, it is powered by Ford's 2.0 TDCi engine with 155 PS.

On the economic side, it is true that it requires a serious outlay of €84,995 or approximately £71,400 at the current exchange rate (if we take as a reference the data from VOYenVAN), but more than reasonable if we value everything it has to offer.

Among other things, the standard equipment includes air conditioning, heating, electric step, door with mosquito net, folding beds, panoramic skylight, 152-litre fridge... and much more.

However, if you want to personalise the whole package, you can always opt for the Turin Pack, which includes an awning, DAB radio+, solar panel, electrically adjustable rear bed, and a fifth bed.

Source: Blucamp Caravan