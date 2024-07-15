One of the most powerful Mercedes road cars in history is certainly the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC+, a car with a name almost as complex as its plug-in hybrid powertrain, which expresses a beauty of 843 PS.

Such an all-wheel-drive super saloon coupé, capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds, can however become even more special, at least in terms of appearance. That's what Lorenzo Pellegrini, Italy's national team footballer and AS Roma captain, has done by creating something unique.

Signed Tittarelli

The Mercedes-AMG you see in these photos was in fact subjected to the care of the Tittarelli body shop, a Roman company specialising in car wrapping, but also in the application of protective films, tinted windows and the customisation of wheels, brakes and body kits.

Tittarelli Luxury Custom Rear view of Lorenzo Pellegrini's Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC

Together with the team at Tittarelli Luxury Custom, the AS Roma midfielder chose to make a number of modifications to the German supercar to make it even more aggressive and 'mysterious'.

Black and bronze... but mostly black

The main update to this Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC+ concerns the application of a 'total black' look to the entire exterior, including the optional 21-inch wheels. The latter, which highlight the ceramic brake callipers, are fitted with 275/35 ZR21 tyres at the front and 315/30 ZR21 at the rear.

Tittarelli Luxury Custom Lorenzo Pellegrini's Mercedes-AMG GT Coupè4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC: detail of the front wheel

But Pellegrini's customisation doesn't stop there, and includes darkened headlights and windows, black and bronze lettering, various other bronze-coloured details and a sports exhaust. The photos also show the optional fixed carbon rear wing.

Tittarelli Luxury Custom Lorenzo Pellegrini's Mercedes-AMG GT Coupè4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC, detail of the black and bronze lettering

The 843bhp AMG beast

If this 'incognito' German supercar intrigues you, we'd like to remind you that this Mercedes is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain made up of a 639 PS 4.0 twin-turbo V8 and a 204 PS electric motor for a total of 843 PS and 1,470 Nm of torque.

All-wheel drive is used, and the gearbox is the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT9 with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 6.1 kWh battery offers a range of 8 miles in electric mode according to the WLTP standard. Top speed and acceleration figures are far more impressive as this spectacular GT Coupé 4 reaches 196 mph, accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and does 0 to 124 mph in 9.9 seconds.

The list price of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC+, excluding options and personalisation, is €210,111 (approximately £176,000).