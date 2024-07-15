For a long time, there was a gap in the market for small, affordable electric cars. But now they are slowly coming. After years of almost exclusively large models entering the market at prices not suitable for every budget, the electrification of city cars is gradually beginning.

Cars that feel right at home in urban areas, but are also able to cross city boundaries with convenient charging times and sufficient range for a weekend trip.

Fiat Grande Panda Hyundai Inster

Such vehicles include the likes of the Fiat Grande Panda, which was unveiled on 11 July and will be in dealerships at the end of the year, or the Hyundai Inster which is a crossover less than four metres long and has also just been presented to the public. So while we wait to test them on the road, here they compete in a stationary duel based on data.

Exterior

Reduced dimensions need a suitable body so that the interior does not suffer. A task that both competitors seem to have mastered successfully. The Fiat Grande Panda has block-like, straight lines reminiscent of Giorgetto Giugiaro's Fiat Panda, a roof that runs parallel to the ground and an almost vertical rear window.

Many elements, especially the protruding panelling with plastic protective strips on the sides and the roof bars, bring it into the city crossover segment. The overall design is extremely striking and by no means anomalous as the closed radiator grille with square motifs gives the Italian car character. The Fiat and Panda lettering and logos scattered here and there stir up nostalgia.

The Hyundai Inster also does not "play" with particularly curved lines, but like the Grande Panda with the front section, which is also characterised by pixelated lights. However, these have been kept slimmer than those of the competitor. There are also round headlights with a generous diameter in the lower front. Crossover elements can also be seen here including plastic mudguards, underride guard and roof rack.

Model Length Height Width Wheelbase Fiat Grande Panda 3.99 metres 1.57 metres 1.76 metres n.a. Hyundai Inster 3.83 metres 1.58 metres 1.61 metres 2.58 metres

Interior

The Fiat Grande Panda can look back on more than a decade of tradition, and the allusions to the original Panda are numerous. Not because of the minimalist design of the interior, but because of elements in the cockpit that are typical of the Panda of the 1980s.

Hard plastic dominates the picture here unchallenged for cost reasons, but with an apparently good finish. The small size and low price - we will come to this later - do not mean compromising on technology. The digital instrument for the driver is 10 inches in size, the infotainment has a diagonal of 10.25 inches. Inductive smartphone charging, automatic climate control and various USB ports - the Grande Panda has it all.

In terms of space, the almost four metres of overall length are put to good use. The rear offers enough space for those sitting in the back and the boot capacity is 361 litres.

Fiat Grande Panda, the interior

The Hyundai Inster does not dispense with "big" technology in the interior either - two 10.25-inch screens on board provide information about data and infotainment. There are also various physical buttons for controlling the automatic climate control and other functions. Here too, the classic layout is dominated by plastics, which nevertheless feel good to the touch. There are also USB and 12-volt sockets.

For the time being, the Hyundai Inster is approved for four passengers, who can enjoy sufficient space thanks to the sliding rear seat bench. The boot volume can therefore be varied between 238 and 351 litres.

Hyundai Inster, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Fiat Grande Panda 10.00 inch 10.25 inch 361/n.a. Hyundai Inster 10.25 inch 10.25 inch 238/1,059 litres

Engines

While the Fiat Grande Panda and the Hyundai Inster hardly differ from each other in terms of design and interior equipment, the engines are a completely different story.

The Grande Panda will be available with either a fully electric drive with 113 PS and 44 kWh battery or with a 1.2-litre mild hybrid with 100 PS and automatic transmission. However, there will not be a combustion-only version. The maximum range of the electric Fiat Grande Panda will be 199 miles. Direct current charging is possible up to a maximum charging capacity of 100 kW.

Fiat Grande Panda Hyundai Inster

The Hyundai Inster, on the other hand, relies exclusively on electric motors. It is available in two variants: 97 or 115 PS with 42 or 49 kWh batteries and a range of 186 or 221 miles. The maximum charging power is slightly higher at 120 kW.

Hyundai will not offer a pure combustion engine either, but neither will it offer an electrified one. However, a modified version of the small Korean could be equipped with the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Casper. However, this is not planned for the time being.

Model Mild hybrid Electric Fiat Grande Panda 1.2 litre, 100 PS 113 PS, 44 kWh Hyundai Inster n/a 92 PS, 42 kWh

115 PS, 49 kWh

Prices

This brings us to what is probably the most important argument when making a purchase: how much do the two small electric cars cost?

The prices for the Fiat Grande Panda are not yet official, but at the presentation press conference there was talk of less than £19,000 (approx. £17,000) for the hybrid version and €24,900 (approx. £21,000) for the electric drive. As with many of its competitors, the price therefore remains at least just below the psychological threshold of €25,000.

Similarly, the Hyundai Inster should also be able to offer a price of less than €25,000 in the 42 kWh version.