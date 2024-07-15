What will the tyres of the future look like? According to Pirelli, they will be super-technological tyres equipped with sensors that will communicate with the on-board systems of cars, optimising the intervention of driving assistants.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Italian company is presenting the evolution of Cyber Tyres, the innovative sensor-equipped tyres already available on the market for a number of cars and which, in the coming months, will also be fitted on this latest version of the new Pagani Utopia.

The dialogue between tyre and car

Pirelli's Cyber Tyres are special tyres that have already been on the market for a number of months, equipped with sensors inside the tyre that can provide the driver with information on its temperature and degree of wear.

In the latest development unveiled at Goodwood, they can now interact with the car's stability control systems, such as ABS, ESP and traction control, sending important information about road conditions.

Pagani Utopia

This innovative technology will be used for the first time on the new Pagani Utopia and the aim, according to the company, will be to offer both greater performance on the track and greater safety during intensive use, even in winter.

In addition to the sportier P Zero Corsa and P Zero Trofeo RS models, Cyber Tyre technology will also be available for the Emilian hypercar on P Zero Winter tyres, which are also equipped with sensors located inside the tread that, connected via Bluetooth to the electronic control unit that manages the vehicle's dynamics, will provide useful information for choosing the ideal settings for the control system.

For example, when the car is fitted with snow tyres, the ABS will be able to make the most of them to reduce the stopping distance even in extreme conditions.

Durable tyres for the new JLRs

Also at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, Pirelli also announced the start of an important collaboration with Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) to supply tyres made from FSC-certified forest-derived materials, a technology presented by the company in 2021.