Perhaps many have asked themselves this question, but no one has the answer (yet): Will the Ford Capri have to change its name? Remember the Alfa Romeo Milano scandal? Minister Adolfo Urso screamed scandal about the "Made in Italy" regulation, because a car not produced in Italy cannot have a name that recalls Italian geographic locations, regardless of the fact that the regulation was created to protect the country's food and wine heritage.

So an emergency meeting in Alfa Romeo headquarters and the announcement of the birth of Alfa Romeo Junior was the answer. Should we expect the same process for the Ford Capri? A few days after the presentation, no one in the ministry said a word, even after Motor1.com Italy asked the ministry. In the meantime, Alfa Romeo gives Ford's colleagues some advice to avoid trouble.

A question of geography

With a simple post on Instagram, Alfa Romeo offers the answer to Minister Adolfo Urso in case of controversy over the Capri name. The electric coupé SUV is not inspired by the famous island in the Gulf of Naples, but instead the people from the Blue Oval wanted to celebrate the South African Capri, a small village south of Cape Town. To help the people of MIMIT, geographical coordinates were also given.

So all doubt is dispelled and the Ford Capri, which is produced in the German plant in Cologne, has all the credentials to avoid hasty rebranding operations.

A dig at Minister Urso and his imposition that led to the name change for the Milano, and moreover, after months of teasing and official announcements that had made the Lombardy capital official as the name of the Biscione's new SUV, the question remains. What will the ministry do? Will it overlook it or will it ask Ford to rename its coupe SUV?