Driving is a universal experience that bridges all kinds of people, from seasoned pros to casual cruisers. Yet, no matter the driver, everyone seems to have strong opinions about their fellow road users. A recent survey by Dick Lovett delves into the psyche of drivers, revealing some startling and somewhat entertaining insights into road behaviour.

According to the survey, almost half (45 per cent) of drivers have encountered the annoying habit of other motorists refusing to be overtaken. This common frustration highlights a broader issue: the subconscious urge many have to control the road. On the flip side, 1 in 9 (11 per cent) drivers admitted to being the offenders, intentionally speeding up to prevent others from passing. It's a classic case of road rivalry, with more than a fifth (22 per cent) confessing they feel personally affronted when someone dares to overtake them.

Even the most diligent drivers can't escape a few bad habits. The study uncovered that 1 in 7 (13 per cent) drivers prefer to cruise in the right-hand lane of a motorway or bypass, even when they're not overtaking. This behaviour is more prevalent among men (15 per cent) and skyrockets among young drivers aged 18-24, with over a third (36 per cent) admitting to this practice.

The survey also sheds light on aggressive driving behaviours. Over a quarter (27 per cent) of drivers admitted they would undertake another car if they believed it was going too slow, with men being 10 per cent more likely to do so than women. Moreover, around 1 in 6 (17 per cent) drivers confessed to 'brake checking'—suddenly braking to warn off tailgaters. Alarmingly, this figure doubles among the youngest drivers, with 36 per cent of those aged 18-24 admitting to this risky tactic.

Street racing, a long-standing challenge for traffic police in the United Kingdom, also featured prominently in the survey results. Over 1 in 6 (16 per cent) drivers confessed to racing another vehicle, with men (19 per cent) outpacing women (12 per cent). Among the 18-24 age group, this dangerous behaviour is almost endemic, with nearly half (45 per cent) admitting to engaging in street racing.