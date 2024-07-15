MG, the iconic British car manufacturer, marked its 100th anniversary with a spectacular showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event was a blend of the company’s past and future, with production vehicles from the current lineup also making an appearance.

The festival was officially opened by the Duke of Richmond, who led a parade of vintage and modern MGs past Goodwood House before taking on the famous hill climb. His Grace drove his grandfather's legendary MG C-Type race car, a vehicle that made its mark at the Brooklands Double 12 in 1931. This historic car was joined by an impressive lineup of MG’s finest, including the new MG Cyberster convertible, the MGA Le Mans, the MGC GTS Sebring, and the MG 6R4.

A highlight of the event was the global debut of the MG Cyber GTS Concept. Introduced by Jozef Kaban, Vice President of MG’s Global Design Centre, this new model pays tribute to the MGC GTS Sebring. The Sebring, a key part of MG’s legacy, achieved the highest factory MG result at the 1968 12-hour race, finishing third in its category.

The celebrations were further highlighted by Gerry Judah’s stunning Central Feature in front of Goodwood House, showcasing the Cyberster alongside the beloved MGB. The festivities concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. Additionally, MG introduced the new MG HS, available as both petrol and plug-in hybrid models.