Length : 3,990 mm

: 3,990 mm Width :1,760 mm

Height : 1,570 mm

Wheelbase : n.d. mm

Luggage compartment : 361/n.d. litres

The Fiat Grande Panda was unveiled on 11 July 2024, the 125th anniversary of the Italian manufacturer. It is a B-segment hatchback less than four metres long, which is longer than the Panda, compared to which it also has a larger boot.

Available with a 100% electric powetraion and with the mild hybrid system, it has a rationally designed interior with several solutions useful for everyday life. Let's find out how big it is.

Fiat Grande Panda, the dimensions

The proportions of the new Fiat Grande Panda are those of a B-segment hatchback, with a slightly raised stance that brings it closer to the world of small SUVs and crossovers.

The body has rather massive and squared-off shapes and a length of only 3.99 m, a width of 1.75 m and a height of 1.57 m, values that allow it to give plenty of space to the occupants and luggage, as we will see in a moment.

Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), the rear

Fiat Grande Panda, roominess and luggage compartment

As we have said, the interior of the new Fiat Grande Panda is spacious for a B-segment car, something that is possible thanks to the regular design of the bodywork and the platform designed - also - for electric models.

The ambience, in particular, is full of details that enhance the atmosphere, many of them oval-shaped to remind us of the racetrack on the roof of the Lingotto building complex in Turin, and there is no shortage of generously sized storage compartments, such as the 13-litre front cockpit (almost a record).

Fiat Grande Panda (2024), the front passenger compartment Fiat Fiat Grande Panda (2024), rear roominess

Very good on the new Fiat Grande Panda, in particular, is the boot volume which, as mentioned, comes to 361 litres in a five-seat configuration with the rear seats in use, a rather high value for the segment and well above that of the Panda produced in Pomigliano d'Arco (of just 225 litres).

Fiat Grande Panda, competitors with similar dimensions

Taking the 3.99 metre length and the B-segment as a reference, the alternatives to the new Fiat Grande Panda are several. The first is undoubtedly the new Citroën C3, with which the Italian model shares chassis and design, but not only.

Widening the field, in fact, there are also the Suzuki Ignis, the Toyota Aygo X and the Fiat Panda. In the future, the new Hyundai Inster which debuted recently will also be added. Widening our gaze even further (especially in terms of size), finally, we can also consider the Dacia Sandero.