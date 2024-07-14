The Smart Car Platform is apparently Stellantis' trump card for the coming years. Not only small cars and small SUVs such as the Citroën e-C3 or the Fiat Grande Panda are to be based on the low-cost architecture, but also larger vehicles. These include a compact SUV and a C-segment fastback. This has now been announced by brand boss Olivier François at the celebrations to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fiat brand.

The two new models were already shown as renderings in February 2024, reports Autocar. They are due to go into series production in 2025 and 2026 respectively. However, it is still unclear in which order.

In February, Fiat not only presented a Panda study (which will now go into series production as the Fiat Grande Panda ), but also four other higher-class vehicles. Fiat did not reveal the names of these. It was only said that all vehicles would be based on the same platform, which apparently meant the Smart Car Platform. The first model will be presented on 11 July 2024 which Fiat confirmed was the Grande Panda, as we now know. Over the next few years, further models are to be presented each year.

Fiat Grande Panda: 3.99 metres long and 1.57 metres high

All of the studies shown in February were very angular and had a similar light signature. They showed numerous pixels at the front and rear, just like the Fiat Grande Panda. However, while the Grande Panda with its 3.99 metre length is in the B-SUV segment, the Fastback and the SUV are in the C-SUV segment. It is quite possible that they are based on the Citroën e-C3 Aircross, which is also based on the Smart Car Platform and can be categorised in the compact segment with a length of 4.39 metres. The e-C3 Aircross also has a longer wheelbase than the e-C3 (2.67 m instead of 2.54 m).

Fiat SUV Concept Fiat SUV Concept

The SUV concept from February looks similar to the Grande Panda, but appears very stretched. Fiat wants to promote the car as a spacious family SUV, as a kind of "Giga Panda". However, seven seats, like the combustion version of the e-C3 Aircross, are unlikely, as the body is closed behind the C-pillar.

Fiat Fastback Concept Fiat Fastback Concept

The fastback study is very similar to the SUV; apparently only the rear bodywork has been bevelled - the cars are probably identical up to the C-pillar. The car could therefore also be described as an angular coupé SUV. Fiat promises sporty genes and corresponding performance. The aerodynamically favourable body is intended to ensure low fuel consumption.

The bottom line

When the Citroën e-C3 was unveiled in autumn, it was said that there would be a number of vehicles based on the Smart Car Platform. In the meantime, Citroën, Opel-Vauxhall and Fiat have presented several models, with Peugeot and perhaps Jeep soon to follow. Alfa and DS as premium brands will not use the low-cost platform, we suspect. In general, there appear to be two sizes, a small SUV and a compact SUV. For Fiat, brand boss Olivier François has now announced two of the larger variety.