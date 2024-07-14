In the middle of the summer, already a time of heat and holidays, more than a few people are thinking of taking a getaway in an off-road vehicle. The problem? With the Suzuki Jimny converted into a commercial two-seater, the remaining options on the market can't be bought cheaply.

The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler and, of course, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class are at the top of the enthusiast's list, but they are too expensive. A problem that would be solved with the Force Citiline.

The name doesn't ring a bell? Well, it's an SUV of Indian origin, which is 'inspired' (by way of copying) by the legendary German off roader. In any case, it's a real 4x4, with chassis of beams and cross members.

A big, cheap off-roader

A real off-roader, which also relies on a pick-up style rigid axle rear suspension with leaf springs, while the front is a torsional axle, so no independent set up. 

And all this in a 5.12 metre long vehicle, with no less than 10 seats arranged in four rows (2+3+2+3), so it's a real all-rounder. Of course, if they are all occupied, there is no boot space available. 

Gallery: Force Citiline for India

Force Citiline for India
11 Photos
Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India Force Citiline for India

All-rounder with diesel engine, of course.

Another highlight is the engine, which, interestingly enough, comes from Mercedes-Benz. We're talking about the veteran 2.6-litre diesel engine with 91 PS and 250 Nm of maximum torque, which is combined with a five-speed manual transmission. 

So far, so good, but what's the problem? Well, due to the large overhangs and the wide wheelbase, it doesn't seem to declare good off-road angles. 

This is undoubtedly offset by the price aspect, which in the case of the Citiline is just 1.5 million rupees, which is about £14,000 at the current exchange rate. 

More off-roaders:

ineos grenadier commercial uk debut Ineos Grenadier Commercial UK debut: BMW-powered off-road LCV
real off road models 2024 Do real off-road vehicles still exist? Here's what the market offers
jeep wrangler versus x k2 comparison Jeep Wrangler vs. X K2: A comparison of real off-roaders
singer acs porsche 911 off roader Singer ACS off-road Porsche 911 bashes through sand, steals our hearts