In the middle of the summer, already a time of heat and holidays, more than a few people are thinking of taking a getaway in an off-road vehicle. The problem? With the Suzuki Jimny converted into a commercial two-seater, the remaining options on the market can't be bought cheaply.

The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler and, of course, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class are at the top of the enthusiast's list, but they are too expensive. A problem that would be solved with the Force Citiline.

The name doesn't ring a bell? Well, it's an SUV of Indian origin, which is 'inspired' (by way of copying) by the legendary German off roader. In any case, it's a real 4x4, with chassis of beams and cross members.

A big, cheap off-roader

A real off-roader, which also relies on a pick-up style rigid axle rear suspension with leaf springs, while the front is a torsional axle, so no independent set up.

And all this in a 5.12 metre long vehicle, with no less than 10 seats arranged in four rows (2+3+2+3), so it's a real all-rounder. Of course, if they are all occupied, there is no boot space available.

Gallery: Force Citiline for India

11 Photos

All-rounder with diesel engine, of course.

Another highlight is the engine, which, interestingly enough, comes from Mercedes-Benz. We're talking about the veteran 2.6-litre diesel engine with 91 PS and 250 Nm of maximum torque, which is combined with a five-speed manual transmission.

So far, so good, but what's the problem? Well, due to the large overhangs and the wide wheelbase, it doesn't seem to declare good off-road angles.

This is undoubtedly offset by the price aspect, which in the case of the Citiline is just 1.5 million rupees, which is about £14,000 at the current exchange rate.