11 July is an important day for some of the most iconic Italian brands ever. In 1899 Fiat was born in Turin, 35 years later in Piacenza it was Giorgio Armani's turn. The worlds of cars and fashion are united by their birthdays, and in 2024 they are reaching important milestones: 125 years Fiat, 90 years Armani.

And so in Turin they wanted to celebrate one of the most appreciated stylists in history with the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani, a limited edition presented on the roof of the Lingotto on the occasion of the event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the brand.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Fiat and Armani have worked together. In 2020, to celebrate Italian excellence, the Turin-based company had in fact created three one-offs based on the new 500: Bulgari, Giorgio Armani and Kartell.

And just like them, the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani of 2024 again has rims with the GA logo and offers two exterior colours and as many interior variants.

Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani

The convertible version, in particular, was unveiled in a dark grey colour, with a bronze side plaque and Giorgio Armani signature next to the 500 logo in the front grille, on the side moulding of the rear window and on the infotainment system when it is switched on.

In addition to the GA logo wheels, a great special feature that can be seen from the photos released by the company are the seats upholstered in high-quality, eco-friendly materials with GA logo headrests, combined with the coloured plaque on the open-pore wood dashboard and several other unique details such as the fabric upholstery on the dashboard.

Fiat Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani, the interior New Fiat 500 Giorgio Armani Fiat Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani

Both cabrio and coupé

The coupé version, on the other hand, was presented in a lighter shade, with the GA logo still embossed in the headrests of the seats but with a different open-pore wood for the large dashboard moulding. Also too, the designers opted for GA logo wheel covers.

Fiat Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani

Both Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani can be ordered, in a number not yet specified by the company and at a price yet to be announced, from January 2025. Deliveries are expected to take place a few months later.