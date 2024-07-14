Can you imagine the new Fiat Grande Panda taking to the roads of Italy as part of a police force, dressed in the colours of police cars? We can, or at least we tried to by creating our own exclusive rendering of the Grande Panda for the police.

The idea was to apply the livery and accessories necessary for the new Fiat to adapt the Italian compact to police use, starting with the colours that currently characterise the small Panda of the Polizia di Stato.

It could be useful for many police tasks

The police Fiat Grande Panda will probably not be part of the Squadra Volante, the 24-hour emergency services unit whose emblem is the panther.

Fiat Grande Panda Police review by Motor1.com

There are more powerful and faster cars for this, as Alfa Romeos traditionally are, but Fiat's new compact car will certainly be busy performing the various daily tasks of police officers. The role of 'neighbourhood policeman' could be perfect for the Grande Panda, whether electric or hybrid.

Compact on the outside, big on the inside

For the normal duties of surveillance, territorial patrol and prevention, the Grande Panda seems perfect, with the agility guaranteed by its small exterior dimensions (3.99 metres long) and what promises to be an excellent load capacity.

Fiat Grande Panda (2024), the boot

The Grande Panda was born with five seats and a 361-litre boot. The current Panda, which is used in some police stations, has a boot capacity of just 225 litres.

White and blue

To find out in advance what the Grande Panda della Polizia will look like, we've simply added the inevitable features of Italy's famous uniformed cars to the basic production model, starting with the dual blue and white colour scheme.

Fiat Grande Panda Polizia, Motor1.com's rendering. Lights in detail

We then added the lights on the roof, the siren and the two standard flashing lights, as well as the radio for communicating with the other cars and the operations centre, but this is not visible in the rendering.

Public contracts

To find out if and when the Fiat Grande Panda will find its way into the fleets of police stations and police stations, we will have to wait for the next calls for tenders and see whether Fiat's offer will win the day in technical and economic terms.